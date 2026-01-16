Transfer Pitcher Among Potential Breakouts for Wolfpack

College baseball season is right around the corner, and NC State boasts the No. 17 team in the country, according to D1baseball's preseason top-25 poll.



The Wolfpack returns 17 players from a team that reached the regional final last season, inviting high expectations for 2026. The pitching staff is supposed to be one of the team's big strengths this season, and based on D1baseball.com's list of potential breakout players for NC State, one pitcher in particular may be in for a big year.



2026 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 📈



Who’s too high? Who's too low?



🔗 https://t.co/rvky6c1EQb pic.twitter.com/ugHpAwPLaG — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) January 12, 2026

Collins Black's College Career



Unlike many of his teammates, Collins Black is a new addition to this Wolfpack squad, although he is incredibly familiar with the state of North Carolina and its positioning in ACC baseball. The Cary native spent his first collegiate baseball season at Duke, throwing 9.1 innings out of the bullpen with 18 strikeouts.



As a high school baseball prospect, Black was a Perfect Game All-American as the No. 53 prospect in North Carolina, No. 23 right-handed pitcher, and a top-500 recruit nationally. He also played summer baseball with new teammates Brandon Novy and Preston Bonn.



"With Jacob Dudan moving to the rotation, @CollinsBlack_11 has the opportunity to emerge as a key high-leverage arm in the back of the NC State bullpen."



See who joins Black on @fridaystarters' list of @NCStateBaseball breakout candidates ⤵️



🔗 https://t.co/EUkSdAoA92 pic.twitter.com/SlGT7Tnf6G — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) January 15, 2026

His ERA (8.68) will have to come down, but much of that came from a rough first career start against Cincinnati. Black has plenty of baseball left in his college career and plenty of time to work things out. Plus, at North Carolina State, he'll get to work with renowned veteran pitching coach Clint Chrysler, who enters his eighth season with the program and has produced plenty of All-ACC arms and MLB prospects.



The Rest of the Wolfpack Bullpen



NC State entered the 2025 season with one of college baseball's top-rated bullpens, driven by guys like Derrick Smith, Camden Wimbush, and Jacob Dudan, among others. However, it was a pretty tough year for the Wolfpack pitching staff overall, finishing with a 5.09 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP.



May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack pitcher Jacob Dudan (41) throws in the fifth inning against the Duke Blue Devils during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Wimbush allowed 16 earned runs in 12 appearances to end up with the staff's worst ERA, while Smith only appeared in six games. Dudan was a bright spot with a 2-2 record and 3.38 ERA in 22 games, including one start. But, as D1baseball mentions, the junior right-handed pitcher has earned a shot in the starting rotation with those numbers.



As such, NC State will be looking to remake its bullpen. It's a rather young group, which may bode well for development and improvement, and there's no reason Black can't contribute and be a critical part of the season's process.