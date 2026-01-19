NC State Trending For 3-Star 2027 Safety

Over the past few days, college football programs across the country have shifted their focus from the chaos of the 2026 transfer portal window to the high school recruiting trail as the 2027 cycle continues to heat up.

NC State and Dave Doeren are off to a strong start in the cycle, securing commitments from two 2027 prospects and making progress with several others, including a three-star safety who recently named the Wolfpack as one of the programs standing out in his recruitment so far.

Wolfpack Standing Out to 2027 Safety

Throughout the 2027 cycle, NC State has been targeting Alex Scott, a three-star safety from Toombs County High School in Lyons, Georgia. The Wolfpack extended an offer to him in September and has been actively pursuing him since.

Scott is one of the top defensive back recruits in the country with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 734 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 81 safety, and the No. 83 prospect from Georgia.

Although he holds offers from several Division I programs, Scott recently told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that three schools are standing out in his recruitment: NC State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

“At all three of those schools, their coaching staffs are amazing,” Scott told Simmons. “They are always showing me love and checking up on me. They are making me feel like I am a priority.”

NC State hosted Scott for a game-day visit this fall, and according to Simmons, the three-star safety will return to campus in Raleigh on Jan. 24 for another visit. If the visit goes well, the Wolfpack should be able to boost its standing in his recruitment further.

Regarding what Scott is looking for in a school, he told Simmons he wants a program where there’s just as much leadership from the players as there is from the coaching staff.

“I am looking for a team that is led not only by the coaches, but also by the players,” Scott told Simmons. “This is because players tend to have stronger bonds and better relationships when they are coached or corrected by another player."

Scott hasn't set a commitment date, and there is currently no timeline for his decision. He's expected to visits with several programs before making a decision and while the Wolfpack will face intense competition from Tennessee, Texas A&M, and other schools, it appears Doeren and company have a real shot at winning his recruitment.

