Will Wade Shares Takeaways from NC State’s Blowout Season Opener
RALEIGH — NC State started the 2025-26 season in style, as coach Will Wade and the Wolfpack dominated NC Central 114.66 in front of a packed Lenovo Center.
After expressing some disappointment with his team's performance in the exhibition game against South Carolina and a secret scrimmage, Wade had his players ready from the jump in the season opener. The Wolfpack stormed out with an 8-0 run and never looked back.
Wade spoke to members of the media after the Wolfpack's victory, praising the performances of key players like Darrion Williams and freshman guard Matt Able, who both put together impressive debuts.
Watch Wade's Availability
Wade's Notable Quotes
On the performance of Preseason ACC Player of the Year Darrion Williams
- "I thought Darrion did a great job. One thing, we were a little jittery, but that's what you want your senior, your best player, to do is settle us in. And him hitting those two threes allowed us to settle in."
- "Darrion being able to make those shots and get us going as a senior leader, I thought that was really critical for us being able to settle into the game and have enough of a cushion where those other guys could relax and settle in and then we could get going."
On freshman guard Matt Able's Wolfpack debut
- "I thought Matt was good. One of the biggest things, he was much improved defensively tonight. I was really proud of his defensive focus, his defensive effort. He had the steal and the dunk. He was better with picking his spots to gamble and he's going to be a great player."
- "He was awesome tonight, but I think by the middle of January, he's going to be one of the best players in the country, one of the best freshmen in the country for sure. He's just going to keep getting better, so it was great for us to be able to play him extended minutes tonight. He just needs minutes."
On bringing back some traditions to the program including the throwback jerseys
- "We wanted to be careful in picking the right stuff to honor the past, and that was a lot of the discussion at some of those meetings, was making sure that we picked stuff that can tie some of our fans together."
- "Because now you've got folks who grew up in that era who now have kids, and we want those kids to be able to experience some of the same things that their parents experienced. Instead of just sharing stories, they can see it now."
- "Now, the noise meter is a little different here (Lenovo Center) than it was at Reynolds (Coliseum), but it's the same type of thing. Look, we're not going to wear those jerseys every home game, but I think it's important that we do wear them and our guys understand."
- "I tell our guys all the time, we drink from a good well, but don't forget, there's a lot of people that dug it, a lot of hard work that went into making this program what it is."
- "A lot of our people that dug that well, and we're drinking pretty good water right now. So let's not forget that. Let's tie into the past. I mean, shoot, we won a lot of championships in the past. On a while, we wouldn't want to bring those memories back."
