Wolfpack Wins Ugly Against Coastal Carolina

Wednesday Night Wolfpack Win!



No. 16 NC State shot 46% from the field for the 71-58 win over Coastal Carolina. The Wolfpack held the Chanticleers to 34% from the field and 21% from 3. @ZamareyaJones and @zoebrooks35 each with 13 PT@PackWomensBball | @PackAthletics | #GoPack pic.twitter.com/jdMtEyiv7g