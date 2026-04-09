Nebraska’s Matt Rhule One of the Football Coaches With ‘The Most to Prove’ in 2026

ESPN recently selected the college football teams, coaches and players with the most to prove in 2026.

Nebraska, coming off back-to-back 7-6 seasons, lands on the list in one category: coaches.

That would be coach Matt Rhule, whose team stumbled down the stretch of a once-promising 2025 season. Rhule is a coaching lifer. To hear him talk, he loves Nebraska. He wants to make this work.

The Huskers’ 7-6 season in 2024 was a breath of fresh air after seven consecutive losing seasons and no bowl games since the 2016 season. But last season’s 7-6 was unbecoming for one of the nation’s storied football programs, especially after a 5-1 start and against a schedule considered not overbearing.

Rhule is in his fourth season in Lincoln. He received a two-year contract extension that was announced in October, two weeks after his alma mater, Penn State, fired coach James Franklin. After the extension, Nebraska finished the season 1-4.

The Huskers lost in embarrassing fashion over the last three games of the season. They lost at Penn State, 37-10. They lost their regular-season finale to visiting Iowa, 40-16. They lost in the Las Vegas Bowl, 44-22, to Utah.

As the Huskers limped to the season’s finish line, Rhule knew he couldn’t stand still. He had to shake up the status quo in Lincoln. And based on his offseason moves, that’s exactly what he did. He didn’t have much choice.

What ESPN said:

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach wrote: “Matt Rhule signed a two-year contract extension with Nebraska through the 2032 season, so it’s not like he’s on the hot seat.

“But after his teams went 19-19 in his first three seasons, it’s time for Nebraska to start showing some life. The Cornhuskers haven’t won 10 games or more in a season since 2012. They’ve lost six games or more in eight of the past nine.

“Rhule retooled his offensive line and brought in former Georgia Tech assistant Geep Wade to take charge of that unit. Transfer guards Brendan Black (Iowa State) and Paul Mubenga (LSU) should help on the interior, as Nebraska revamps its offense after quarterback Dylan Raiola transferred to Oregon.”

Addressing the issues

Rhule overhauled his coaching staff, firing defensive coordinator John Butler and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola. Special teams coach Mike Ekeler left for USC.

The transfer portal was come-and-go, with the Huskers adding 16 players and losing 17. That turnover isn’t necessarily alarming in this era of college football. But Nebraska’s quarterback room changed drastically after two-year starter and program centerpiece Dylan Raiola left and Anthony Colandrea arrived from UNLV.

The Huskers had a spirited spring season — as most spring seasons tend to play out — and it provided some much-needed momentum before summer camp.

But Rhule’s test will be the 12 regular-season games, a schedule that includes national champion Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington and Iowa.

How many of those games against the powerhouses can the Huskers win? How many do they have to win? What if they lose all five of those games?

At this point in Rhule’s tenure, program progress and stability are expected. Teams can’t win every game but they should be competitive in every game.

Staff turnover should happen because coaches are leaving for better jobs, maybe head-coaching jobs, and not being replaced for falling short of expectations.

Recruiting is the lifeblood of a program. With the transfer portal, gaps can be filled. But how many, realistically? According to 247sports.com, Nebraska’s recruiting class ranks 106th in the nation, with 11 commits. The other 17 Big Ten teams rank higher. Wisconsin, the 17th team, ranks 72nd. USC, Oregon and Ohio State rank in the top 4.

This is Nebraska folks, blessed with money, academics, facilities, heritage and playing in the Big Ten. It might not be geographically pleasing to all, but players have wanted to play in Lincoln. Maybe just not enough of them?

Will another 7-6 season satisfy the Huskers’ fan base? How about those in power? Can the Huskers even get to seven wins?

Go through the schedule and figure out how seven wins happen. Nothing will be easy. Getting to five wins looks possible but then, who knows?

* Sept. 5: Ohio

* Sept. 12: Bowling Green

* Sept. 19: North Dakota

* Sept. 26: at Michigan State

* Oct. 3: Maryland

* Oct. 10: Indiana

* Oct. 17: at Oregon

* Oct. 31: Washington

* Nov. 7: at Illinois

* Nov. 14: at Rutgers

* Nov. 21: Ohio State

* Nov. 27: at Iowa

The high-and-mighty teams might be ripe for an upset — injuries, trap game, internal strife, whatever — but underdogs can’t count on that. The opposite side of upsets is the teams deemed to be weaker —Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers, for example — look at Nebraska as their golden chance to knock off a big boy, too. That unexpected loss is going to catch the Huskers one day and that pain is going to linger. Nebraska struggled at Maryland last season before winning, 34-31.

ESPN selected five other coaches with the most to prove: Florida State’s Mike Norvell, Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer, LSU’s Lane Kiffin, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, and Louisville’s Jeff Brohm. Each has problems and expectations through the roof.

But perhaps no one more than Rhule.

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