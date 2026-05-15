Big Ten Baseball Tournament Seeding Scenarios for Every Team with Two Days Left

Welcome to the final weekend of the Big Ten Conference's regular season.

The league tournament is set for next week in Omaha. Unlike last year, when every team had to play two games before making the semifinals, the top four seeds get an express ticket to the quarterfinals.

The top 12 teams make the bracket, with the bottom five ending their seasons early. With almost everyone having two games left to play, here are the seeding scenarios for every team.

UCLA 26-2

Ceiling: 1

1 Floor: 1

1 Most Likely: 1

1 Remaining Games: Friday and Saturday at Washington

The Bruins more than locked up the top seed a while ago. At this point in the year, the No. 1 team in the nation is simply playing to widen the gap on the rest of the field before the postseason.

However, UCLA put up a clunker against a Washington team that needed the win to make the Big Ten Tournament. Oregon is the only other team in the league to pull one over on UCLA this year.

No. 1 UCLA (46-6, 26-2 Big Ten) suffers its first road defeat of the season. The Bruins will regroup and return to Husky Ballpark for a 6 p.m. PT first pitch tomorrow night.



RECAP: https://t.co/GUO5NPaDtE #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/RBy3R7oe70 — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) May 15, 2026

Nebraska 21-7

Ceiling: 2

2 Floor: 3

3 Most Likely: 2

2 Remaining Games: Friday and Saturday at Minnesota

The Huskers are still playing for the chance to host a regional in a couple of weeks, and that means finishing the regular season strong. Nebraska has clinched a top-four finish in the league and a bye to the quarterfinals, but taking all three in Minneapolis would be a big help in the argument for being a regional host.

Nebraska can clinch the 2-seed in the Big Ten Tournament with one more win. | Amarillo Mullen

USC 20-8

Ceiling: 2

2 Floor: 4

4 Most Likely: 3

3 Remaining Games: Friday and Saturday at Oregon

The 11-inning win on Thursday for the Trojans clinched a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament. USC can still fluctuate in where that seed remains, and can also do its best to stop Oregon from getting the benefit of a bye as well over the next two days.

Check out full highlights from win #42 here: pic.twitter.com/DozKn9ptRw — USC Baseball (@USC_Baseball) May 15, 2026

Oregon 18-10

Ceiling: 3

3 Floor: 5

5 Most Likely: 4

4 Remaining Games: Friday and Saturday vs. USC

The Ducks can still put themselves on the opposite side of the Big Ten Tournament bracket as the Bruins, but any additional losses this weekend could leave fate in the hands of tiebreakers. Oregon holds a head-to-head tiebreaker with Purdue but not with Michigan. In a three-way tiebreaker between those three teams, the Wolverines would be primed to take the highest seed remaining.

𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥



The Ducks leave the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th to end the game.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/QlLPIfwJJy — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) May 15, 2026

Purdue 18-10

Ceiling: 4

4 Floor: 7

7 Most Likely: 5

5 Remaining Games: Friday and Saturday at Iowa

The Boilermakers need some wins and some help to get a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Purdue can accomplish that feat with at least one win at Iowa and staying ahead of Oregon and Michigan in the standings. Should either of those teams tie Purdue, the tiebreakers are likely to bump the Boilermakers down.

Brandon Rogers' 6th home run & the season-high 7 Doubles (3 from Avery Moore) headline the full highlights package from Thursday's 10-7 loss to Iowa in Des Moines. pic.twitter.com/0aXABfpRIO — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) May 15, 2026

Michigan 18-10

Ceiling: 4

4 Floor: 7

7 Most Likely: 6

6 Remaining Games: Friday and Saturday vs. Ohio State

The Wolverines got blasted on Thursday, but can bounce back Friday and Saturday with a chance to still get a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan needs to take both of these games against Ohio State, then needs some help

Time to Blue Out the Buckeyes and Even the Series!

First pitch against Ohio State at 4pm Today!



Tickets: https://t.co/QJMlix1gZR

Stream: https://t.co/Ptx7A8jN7z (B1G+)

Stats: https://t.co/7FjgyA2mNW#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JSKuXRMWR9 — Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 15, 2026

Ohio State 16-12

Ceiling: 4

4 Floor: 7

7 Most Likely: 7

7 Remaining Games: Friday and Saturday at Michigan

Thanks to a sweep of Nebraska a couple weeks ago, the Buckeyes still have an *outside* chance at a top-four seed and a bye to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. All Ohio State has to do is sweep Michigan, and then it would need Oregon and Purdue to both lose out the rest of this weekend. The Buckeyes seem to hold the tiebreaker in a three-way tie scenario between Ohio State, Oregon, and Purdue.

The mic may not have been hot, but the post-interview celly was 😂#GoBucks | @daneharvey_ pic.twitter.com/CHRAYAMXJS — Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) May 15, 2026

Illinois 13-15

Ceiling: 8

8 Floor: 12

12 Most Likely: 8

8 Remaining Games: Friday and Saturday at Indiana

Now into the tier of teams that are outside of the bye scenarios but safely into the Big Ten Tournament. The Illini are currently in ninth (Iowa holds the head-to-head tiebreaker), but could finish as low as 12th, depending on the results of the four teams immediately behind them.

Iowa 13-15

Ceiling: 8

8 Floor: 12

12 Most Likely: 9

9 Remaining Games: Friday and Saturday vs. Purdue

Thursday's win stopped the bleeding from being swept last weekend. The Hawkeyes are now bunched up with the 8 through 12 spots and tiebreakers are likely on the horizon.

Rutgers 12-16

Ceiling: 8

8 Floor: 12

12 Most Likely: 10

10 Remaining Games: Friday and Saturday at Northwestern

The Scarlet Knights are closing the regular season with one of the worst teams in the league. However, Rutgers hasn't been so great itself. While already in the Big Ten Tournament, the seed is still very much in flux.

Washington 12-16

Ceiling: 8

8 Floor: 12

12 Most Likely: 12

12 Remaining Games: Friday and Saturday vs. UCLA

The shocker of the college baseball world on Thursday was what Washington did to UCLA, blitzing the Bruins 8-0. That puts the Huskies safely into the league tournament, with plenty of possibilities remaining for what seed they end up with.

Washington shuts out UCLA 8-0 🔥🔥



Huskies clinch a spot in B1G tournament with tonight's win. pic.twitter.com/qgY9DPGbSN — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 15, 2026

Minnesota 11-17

Ceiling: 8

8 Floor: 13

13 Most Likely: 11

11 Remaining Games: Friday and Saturday vs. Nebraska

The Sophers looked to be heading toward clinching a spot in the Big Ten Tournament, but giving up seven runs in the sixth inning shot that chance. The Gophers still need a win to advance to Omaha, because getting swept would leave advancement in the hands of the tiebreakers.

Michigan State 11-19

Ceiling: 12

12 Floor: 14

14 Most Likely: 13

13 Remaining Games: None

The Spartans wrapped up their Big Ten play last weekend. MSU is closing out the regular season with a home series against Illinois State.

Although sitting on the outside currently, Michigan State has a path to the postseason. The Spartans could end up in a tie with Minnesota for the final spot. The Nittany Lions also have a non-zero chance to create a three-way tie for spots 12 through 14.

Penn State 9-19

Ceiling: 12

12 Floor: 17

17 Most Likely: 14

14 Remaining Games: Friday and Saturday at Maryland

A chaos scenario could see Penn State sneak into the final spot of the Big Ten Tournament. Although it is highly unlikely, the Nittany Lions could sweep the Terrapins to get to 11 wins. That would put them in a tie with Michigan State, with the Spartans likely to advance on a tiebreaker. The tiebreaker could get further muddied if Minnesota gets swept this weekend.

Penn State has held Big Ten opponents to 5 or less runs in 10-straight games for the first time in program history! https://t.co/HuRAxUAiHA — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) May 15, 2026

Indiana 8-20

Ceiling: 14

14 Floor: 17

17 Most Likely: 16

16 Remaining Games: Friday and Saturday vs. Illinois

The Hoosiers are eliminated from postseason play.

Maryland 7-21

Ceiling: 14

14 Floor: 17

17 Most Likely: 15

15 Remaining Games: Friday and Saturday vs. Penn State

The Terrapins are eliminated from postseason play.

Northwestern 7-21

Ceiling: 14

14 Floor: 17

17 Most Likely: 17

17 Remaining Games: Friday and Saturday vs. Rutgers

The Wildcats are eliminated from postseason play.

Big Ten Baseball Tournament Tiebreakers Procedure

The following is directly from the Big Ten Conference and BigTen.org.

Two-Team Tie

If the tied teams have not played each other as part of the conference schedule, move to the next step in the tiebreaker process. If the teams played each other as part of the conference schedule, the winner of the game or series of the games between the tied teams shall automatically qualify for the tournament and/or earn the higher seed.

If the teams are still tied, the team with the best winning percentage against all teams ending the season (tied or not) in positions 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8 shall automatically qualify for the tournament and/or earn the higher seed.

If the teams are still tied, the team with the best overall RPI, per warrennolan.com at the conclusion of NCAA Baseball competition on the Saturday prior to the start of the conference tournament, shall automatically qualify for the tournament and/or earn the higher seed.

Three or More Team Tie

If the tied teams have not played each other as part of the conference schedule, move to the next step in the tiebreaker process. If the teams played each other as part of the conference schedule, the winner of the game or series of the games between the tied teams shall automatically qualify for the tournament and/or earn the higher seed.

If the teams are still tied, the team with the best winning percentage against all teams ending the season (tied or not) in positions 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8 shall automatically qualify for the tournament and/or earn the higher seed.

If the teams are still tied, the team with the best overall RPI, per warrennolan.com at the conclusion of NCAA Baseball competition on the Saturday prior to the start of the conference tournament, shall automatically qualify for the tournament and/or earn the higher seed.

Big Ten Baseball Tournament Schedule

All times central. Every game on the Big Ten Network.

Double Elimination Bracket 1

Tuesday, May 19

Game 1: #5 seed vs. #12 seed at 9 a.m.

Game 2: #8 seed vs. #9 seed at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

Game 5: G1 loser vs. G2 loser at 9 a.m.

Game 7: G1 winner vs. G2 winner at 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Game 9: G5 winner vs. G7 loser at 2 p.m.

Double Elimination Bracket 2

Tuesday, May 19

Game 3: #7 seed vs. #10 seed at 5 p.m.

Game 4: #6 seed vs. #11 seed at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

Game 6: G3 loser vs. G4 loser at 1 p.m.

Game 8: G3 winner vs. G4 winner at 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Game 10: G6 winner vs. G8 loser at 6 p.m.

Single Elimination Bracket

Friday, May 22 (Quarterfinals)

Game 11: #4 seed vs. G7 winner at 9 a.m.

Game 12: #1 seed vs. G9 winner at 1 p.m.

Game 13: #2 seed vs. G10 winner at 5 p.m.

Game 14: #3 seed vs. G8 winner at 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 (Semifinals)

Game 15: G11 winner vs. G12 winner at 2 p.m.

Game 16: G13 winner vs. G14 winner at 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 24 (Championship

Game 17: G15 winner vs. G16 winner at 2 p.m.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.