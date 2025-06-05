Elkhorn South Pitcher Cal Cooper Decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska baseball's offseason is in full swing, just days after the season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional.
Several Huskers have already hit the transfer portal, and now a prospect has announced his decommitment from the program. That announcement came Thursday afternoon from in-state pitcher Cal Cooper.
"Due to circumstances, I am decommitted from (Nebraska) & opening up my recruitment," Cooper said on X.
According to MaxPreps, Cooper had a 1.24 ERA for Elkhorn South this spring, notching six wins and striking out 48 batters over 39.2 innings. He has a fastball consistently in the high 80s that can break 90 miles per hour.
Cooper is teammates with 2026 Husker commit Brody Jindra, who was recently named the 2025 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year. The pair helped Elkhorn South finish third in the Nebraska Class A state tournament this spring.
The decision comes as several Nebraska baseball players have elected to enter the transfer portal after the season ended on Sunday. At the top of the list of names so far are Cayden Brumbaugh, Cael Frost, and Robby Bolin.
Nebraska baseball captured a second straight Big Ten Tournament title after making a run in Omaha over Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, and UCLA. Those good times were short-lived, with the Huskers getting shellacked in the Chapel Hill Regional to finish the season at 33-29.
