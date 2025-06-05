All Huskers

Elkhorn South Pitcher Cal Cooper Decommits from Nebraska

Nebraska baseball is going through a flurry of transfer portal entries and now has a decommitment from an in-state recruit.

Kaleb Henry

Elkhorn South pitcher Cal Cooper has decommitted from Nebraska.
Elkhorn South pitcher Cal Cooper has decommitted from Nebraska. / @cal_cooper25 on Instagra
In this story:

Nebraska baseball's offseason is in full swing, just days after the season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional.

Several Huskers have already hit the transfer portal, and now a prospect has announced his decommitment from the program. That announcement came Thursday afternoon from in-state pitcher Cal Cooper.

"Due to circumstances, I am decommitted from (Nebraska) & opening up my recruitment," Cooper said on X.

According to MaxPreps, Cooper had a 1.24 ERA for Elkhorn South this spring, notching six wins and striking out 48 batters over 39.2 innings. He has a fastball consistently in the high 80s that can break 90 miles per hour.

Cooper is teammates with 2026 Husker commit Brody Jindra, who was recently named the 2025 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year. The pair helped Elkhorn South finish third in the Nebraska Class A state tournament this spring.

The decision comes as several Nebraska baseball players have elected to enter the transfer portal after the season ended on Sunday. At the top of the list of names so far are Cayden Brumbaugh, Cael Frost, and Robby Bolin.

Robby Bolin high fives his teammates after Nebraska's 8-5 win vs. Rutgers on April 4, 2025. .
Robby Bolin high fives his teammates after Nebraska's 8-5 win. / Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska baseball captured a second straight Big Ten Tournament title after making a run in Omaha over Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, and UCLA. Those good times were short-lived, with the Huskers getting shellacked in the Chapel Hill Regional to finish the season at 33-29.

More from Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Baseball