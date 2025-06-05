All Huskers

Nebraska Outfielder Robby Bolin to Enter the Transfer Portal

The Huskers have seen several players enter the transfer portal just days after the season ended in Chapel Hill.

Amarillo Mullen
Another Nebraska baseball player has entered the transfer portal.

Outfielder Robby Bolin announced on social media Thursday he would be entering the portal. He is the eighth Husker to do so, so far.

Bolin spent two seasons at Barton Community College, where he became the first Cougar in program history to be named to the NJCAA Division I ABCA/Rawling Gold Glove Team as a sophomore. As a member of the USA NJCAA All-Star Team, he helped Team USA to a championship appearance at the historic Honkbalweek Haarlem.

In his lone season in Lincoln, Bolin played in 51 games. The junior notched 35 hits, including six doubles, to average .278 and drive in 16 RBI. He also scored 26 runs.

Amarillo Mullen

Bolin joins second baseman Cayden Brumbaugh, outfielders Cael Frost and Hayden Lewis, pitchers Aiden Lieser and J’Shawn Unger, and catchers Colin Cymbalista and Kanon Sundgren in departing the program. The baseball transfer portal window opened on June 3 and will close on July 2.

Nebraska baseball captured a second straight Big Ten Tournament title after making a run in Omaha over Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, and UCLA. Those good times were short-lived, with the Huskers getting shellacked in the Chapel Hill Regional to finish the season at 33-29.

