Nebraska Baseball Unveils 2025 Schedule
The 2025 Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball schedule is here.
Nebraska coach Will Bolt announced the slate Tuesday, which features 25 home games at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.
“We have a challenging schedule that will give our program the opportunity to compete against some of the top teams in college baseball,” said Bolt. “Our non-conference schedule will prepare us for league play, where the Big Ten continues to improve each year.”
The campaign begins with a trio of games in the MLB Desert Invitational on Feb. 14-16 in Scottsdale, Ariz. Other competing teams and matchups will be announced at a later date. The Huskers will stay in Arizona that first weekend for a Feb. 17 contest at Grand Canyon in Phoenix.
After a weekend series at Louisiana, Nebraska will play in one of college baseball’s premier events for the straight season, where the Huskers are set to face Sam Houston, LSU and Kansas State at the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas on Feb. 28 – March 2.
Other road contests for the Big Red include Omaha, UCLA, Pepperdine, USC, Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa, Maryland, and Purdue.
The home opener is slated for March 5 against South Dakota State. That weekend, NU will also host its Big Ten Conference opener against league newcomer Washington. The five-game homestand will continue with a midweek matchup against Wichita State.
Other teams making the trip to Lincoln include Oregon State, Creighton, Rutgers, Northwestern, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, and Michigan. The Creighton series will involve two games in Lincoln and one in Omaha.
Charles Schwab Field in Omaha will be the setting for the Big Ten Tournament for the eighth time, having previously been the site in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2024.
The full schedule can be found here.
