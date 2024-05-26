All Huskers

Gallery: Husker Baseball Wins Big Ten Tournament Championship

Nebraska completes unlikely climb back from lopsided opening-day loss

Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers won it in the ninth inning on Gabe Swansen’s RBI double, beating Penn State 2-1 and winning the 2024 Big Ten Baseball Tournament championship game. The victory was Nebraska's fifth in a row after a run-rule loss in the Huskers' tournament opener in Omaha. Josh Caron was named Most Outstanding Player. His sixth home run of the tournament accounted for the Huskers' other run in Sunday's narrow win. | Recap

Jackson Brockett was tabbed as Nebraska's starter for the Big Ten Tournament Championship game against Penn State.
Jackson Brockett was tabbed as Nebraska's starter for the Big Ten Tournament Championship game against Penn State. / Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Carey throws to first base for an out.
Dylan Carey throws to first base for an out. / Amarillo Mullen
Jackson Brockett celebrates as he walks off the mound after a scoreless inning.
Jackson Brockett celebrates as he walks off the mound after a scoreless inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Josh Caron (5) celebrates his game-tying solo home run in the seventh inning.
Josh Caron (5) celebrates his game-tying solo home run in the seventh inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Ben Columbus celebrates a single in the top of the ninth, representing the winning run.
Ben Columbus celebrates a single in the top of the ninth, representing the winning run. / Amarillo Mullen
After coming in to pinch run for Columbus, Cayden Brumbaugh steals second base.
After coming in to pinch run for Columbus, Cayden Brumbaugh steals second base. / Amarillo Mullen
Gabe Swansen hits a double to score Brumbaugh and give the Huskers the 2-1 lead.
Gabe Swansen hits a double to score Brumbaugh and give the Huskers the 2-1 lead. / Amarillo Mullen
Gabe Swansen celebrates bringing in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning.
Gabe Swansen celebrates bringing in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Brett Sears pitched the final three outs and recorded the save.
Brett Sears pitched the final three outs and recorded the save. / Amarillo Mullen
Gabe Swansen catches the final out in left field.
Gabe Swansen catches the final out in left field. / Amarillo Mullen
Brett Sears celebrates winning the tournament championship.
Brett Sears celebrates winning the tournament championship. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers dogpile as Big Ten champions.
The Huskers dogpile as Big Ten champions. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers get their hands on the championship trophy.
The Huskers get their hands on the championship trophy. / Amarillo Mullen
The 2024 Big Ten Tournament Championship is the first for the Nebraska Baseball program.
The 2024 Big Ten Tournament Championship is the first for the Nebraska Baseball program. / Amarillo Mullen
The Big Ten pitcher of the year, Brett Sears, hoists the championship trophy.
The Big Ten pitcher of the year, Brett Sears, hoists the championship trophy. / Amarillo Mullen
Head coach Will Bolt hands Josh Caron the Most Outstanding Player trophy.
Head coach Will Bolt hands Josh Caron the Most Outstanding Player trophy. / Amarillo Mullen
Cole Evans (left) and Ben Columbus splash coach Will Bolt.
Cole Evans (left) and Ben Columbus splash coach Will Bolt. / Amarillo Mullen
After a tournament-record six home runs, catcher Josh Caron was named the tournament's most outstanding player.
After a tournament-record six home runs, catcher Josh Caron was named the tournament's most outstanding player. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska is the first team since Ohio State in 1995 to win the tournament championship after losing its first game.
Nebraska is the first team since Ohio State in 1995 to win the tournament championship after losing its first game. / Amarillo Mullen
Kyle Perry lifts a golden championship belt.
Kyle Perry lifts a golden championship belt. / Amarillo Mullen

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Amarillo Mullen

AMARILLO MULLEN

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.