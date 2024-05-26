Gallery: Husker Baseball Wins Big Ten Tournament Championship
Nebraska completes unlikely climb back from lopsided opening-day loss
The Huskers won it in the ninth inning on Gabe Swansen’s RBI double, beating Penn State 2-1 and winning the 2024 Big Ten Baseball Tournament championship game. The victory was Nebraska's fifth in a row after a run-rule loss in the Huskers' tournament opener in Omaha. Josh Caron was named Most Outstanding Player. His sixth home run of the tournament accounted for the Huskers' other run in Sunday's narrow win. | Recap
