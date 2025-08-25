Nebraska vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
Nebraska and Cincinnati square off under the lights at Arrowhead Stadium in a Big Ten vs. Big 12 clash that will set the tone for both programs.
Matt Rhule’s Cornhuskers bring quiet momentum after a 7-6 campaign capped by a bowl win, and the hype is real around sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola, one of college football’s most anticipated breakout stars.
Cincinnati, by contrast, limps into 2025 after dropping its final five games of last season, leaving Scott Satterfield under mounting pressure to prove the Bearcats belong in the new-look Big 12.
With fanbases that travel and national eyes tuned in, this neutral-site opener feels like a referendum on trajectory.
Nebraska vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Nebraska -6.5 (-115)
- Cincinnati +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Nebraska (-235)
- Cincinnati (+190)
Total
- Over 54.5 (-108)
- Under 54.5 (-112)
Nebraska vs. Cincinnati How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 27, 2025
- Game Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Nebraska Record: 0-0
- Cincinnati Record: 0-0
Nebraska vs. Cincinnati Key Player to Watch
Dylan Raiola, Quarterback – Nebraska
The former five-star showed some flashes as a freshman, but with a full offseason in Dana Holgerson’s offense, he now has the tools and system to make a leap into stardom. Raiola’s arm talent is NFL-level, and with Kentucky transfer Dane Key plus returning wideouts Nyziah Hunter and Jacori Barney Jr., Nebraska suddenly has a passing game that can stretch the field. What will set him apart in 2025, though, may be mobility — his ability to extend plays and move the chains when protection breaks down.
Against a Cincinnati defense that still leans heavily on All-American tackle Dontay Corleone up front but has questions behind him, Raiola’s decision-making and composure will be crucial. If he plays loose and efficient, Nebraska’s offense will look like a completely different animal than last season’s grind-it-out unit.
Nebraska laying less than a touchdown feels like a gift when you look at the rosters and context. Raiola enters year two in a system designed to maximize explosiveness, and the Huskers return enough offensive line experience to neutralize Corleone and prevent Cincinnati from dictating tempo in the trenches.
Emmett Johnson provides a reliable ground option, but it’s the vertical passing game — something Nebraska sorely lacked in 2024 — and that should open this contest up. Cincinnati’s offense, meanwhile, has intriguing pieces, but Brendan Sorsby has struggled badly when pressured, and the Bearcats’ rebuilt receiver corps lacks the chemistry needed to consistently punish mistakes.
Defensively, Cincinnati gave up nearly 30 points per game last year, and while there’s talent in spots, there’s little evidence they can clamp down on a multidimensional Big Ten attack.
Pick: Nebraska -6.5 (-115 at FanDuel)
