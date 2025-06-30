Nebraska Baseball Alum Brice Matthews Selected for MLB All-Star Futures Game
Nebraska baseball will be represented during the Major League Baseball All-Star weekend in Atlanta.
Brice Matthews, the former Husker infielder who spent three seasons in Lincoln, was selected by Major League Baseball for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game on Monday morning. He joins a group of 25 prospects on the American League roster set to compete against the opposing 25 prospects for the National League roster.
Matthews was a first-round pick following his junior season with Nebraska in 2023, getting selected at No. 28 overall by the Houston Astros. He became the highest selected Cornhusker since 2005 and was Nebraska's first first-round selection since 2006.
Prior to being named a second-team All-American, Matthews became the first player in program history and second player all-time in the Big Ten to reach 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season, reaching base safely in the first 52 games of the 2023 season to extend his on-base streak to 55 games. He finished his final year in Lincoln hitting .359 with 11 doubles, two triples, and 20 home runs earning an All-Big Ten selection.
"He's just been so remarkably consistent and so remarkably clutch for this team. There's been time and time again when we needed a big swing and Brice has been there to do that," Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt said of Matthews during the 2023 season.
Matthews followed his collegiate career with a strong start to his professional baseball tenure, slashing .285/.403/.492 with 11 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs, 39 RBI, and 23 stolen bases with the Triple-A Sugar Land program as part of the Astros organization. In the Pacific Coast League, the shortstop is tied for second in triples, third in stolen bases, tied for fifth in walks, and 10th in OBP among qualified batters in the conference. Matthews is the fourth Space Cowboys player selected to the MLB All-Star Futures Game, joining pitcher Hunter Brown and catcher Yainer Diaz as part of the 2022 game. Right handed pitcher AJ Blubaugh was the Astros sole representative in 2024.
Matthews is widely considered the Astros top prospect, and is expected to make his debut at some point later in the 2025 season for Houston. The shortstop has been projected to take over the second base job when called up. Matthews has been considered a top player since his prep playing days, being named a Top-100 player in Texas and No. 3 player at his position nationally in high school.
The former Husker is the fifth Nebraska alum to play in the Futures contest, joining Jamal Strong (2001), Alex Gordon (2006), Joba Chamberlain (2007), and Spencer Schwellenbach (2023). All four previous Nebraska players to play in the Futures game reached the Major Leagues.
The game will be player on July 12 at Atlanta's Truist Park and will be televised nationally on the MLB Network at 3 p.m. CDT.
