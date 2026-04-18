Gallery: Huskers Get Game One Win Over No. 12 USC in Thrilling Walk-Off

Nebraska pulled off a dramatic win on Friday night at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, coming from behind to beat No. 12 USC, 8-7, in 10 innings. The Huskers trailed for most of the game, but timely hits, strong pitching, and a key USC error helped them erase a five-run deficit. The game was decided in the bottom of the 10th, when a throwing error on Mac Moyer’s bunt single let Rhett Stokes score the winning run and complete the comeback.

With the win, Nebraska moved to 29-9 overall and 13-3 in Big Ten games. USC fell to 30-9 overall and 13-6 in the conference, even though they led early and controlled much of the game. Nebraska scored eight runs on 14 hits, showing depth in its lineup. USC had seven runs on nine hits but made three errors, including the costly one in the tenth inning.

Several Nebraska players had big nights at the plate. Jett Buck went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two doubles, coming up with key hits all game. Mac Moyer was 3-for-5 and had the game-winning bunt single. Case Sanderson had two hits in five at-bats and scored twice. Rhett Stokes added two hits, drew a walk, and scored the winning run. Drew Grego hit an RBI double, and Overbeek hit a three-run home run in the eighth to bring Nebraska back into the game.

Nebraska’s pitchers had a rough start but settled down as the game went on. Cooper Katskee started and gave up five runs in three innings, letting USC take an early lead. Jalen Worthley came out of the bullpen and threw three hitless, scoreless innings to keep Nebraska close. Grant Cleavinger struggled, allowing two runs while getting just one out. Kevin Mannell then pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, and Ty Horn threw a clean ninth to send the game to extra innings. J’Shawn Unger got the win, moving to 5-1 after striking out all three batters in the top of the 10th.

USC quickly took control, building a 5-0 lead in the first three innings. They started with a solo home run in the first, then added an RBI double and a sacrifice fly in the second. In the third, another RBI double and a sacrifice fly grew their lead.

Nebraska started their comeback in the sixth inning. Buck hit a double down the left-field line to score Sanderson. Soon after, Grego doubled to left-center, bringing in Buck and cutting the deficit to three. USC responded in the seventh with a two-RBI single down the left-field line, making it 7-2.

Down by five runs late in the game, the Huskers kept fighting. In the eighth, Buck hit another double. With two outs, Overbeek hit a 419-foot home run to right-center, driving in three runs. The home run cut USC’s lead to two and gave Nebraska momentum for the final inning.

Nebraska kept the momentum continuing in the ninth, making the most of USC’s defensive errors. Sanderson led off with a single, and Carey reached on an error, putting runners on the corners with no outs. Buck hit a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to one. Later, Carey moved to third on a flyout and scored on a wild pitch, tying the game at seven and sending it to extra innings.

Nebraska finished the comeback in the 10th inning. After Unger’s scoreless inning on the mound, Stokes walked to start the inning. Moyer followed with a bunt single, and a throwing error by the USC pitcher let Stokes score the winning run. This play sealed the win for the Huskers over the No. 12 team in the country.

The Huskers gather for a pre-game prayer before their game against USC. | Amarillo Mullen

Starting pitcher, Cooper Katskee, and starting catcher, Jeter Worthley, walk out from the bullpen. | Amarillo Mullen

Cooper Katskee made his first Friday night start for the Huskers. | Amarillo Mullen

Joshua Overbeek tags out USC's Jack Basseer after Basseer slid off the bag. | Amarillo Mullen

Jalen Worthley pitched three scoreless innings. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson catches a pop up at first base. | Amarillo Mullen

Jalen Worthley pumps his fist after putting the Trojans down in order. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego celebrates a double in the sixth to score Buck. | Amarillo Mullen

Grant Cleavinger replaced Jalen Worthley on the mound in the seventh. | Amarillo Mullen

Kevin Mannell finshed off the Trojans' half of the seventh inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Joshua Overbeek round the bases after his three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth. | Amarillo Mullen

Overbeek's homerun cut USC's lead down to two runs. | Amarillo Mullen

Ty Horn pitched a quick-scoreless inning in a two-run game. | Amarillo Mullen

Preston Freeman celebrates a six-pitch walk in the bottom of the ninth. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey (left) high fives Joshua Overbeek (right) after scoring the tying run. | Amarillo Mullen q

Joshua Overbeek argues a strike call that left the winning run at third base. | Amarillo Mullen

J'Shawn Unger celebrates a scoreless top of the tenth. | Amarillo Mullen

Rhett Stokes steps on home plate to win the game. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers chase Mac Moyer to center field after his walk-off bunt single. | Amarillo Mullen

Joshua Overbeek celebrates Friday's thrilling victory. | Amarillo Mullen