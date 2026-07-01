Lavonte David, Sam Foltz Headline 2026 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame Class



Six former Huskers are set to join the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.



Lavonte David, Sam Foltz, Charles Fryar, Cory Ross, Jim Scott, and Cory Schlesinger will be inducted on Sept. 4, the university announced Tuesday. The class, or representatives of their families, will then be recognized at Memorial Stadium the following day when Nebraska opens its 2026 season against Ohio.



Here's a look at the impact each member of the 2026 Hall of Fame class made during his time in Lincoln.

Legends. 🔴🌽



Introducing the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.



🔗https://t.co/te78yzzMcQ pic.twitter.com/i75baCSn0a — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) June 30, 2026

Sam Foltz: Punter (2012-15)

Arguably the most beloved specialist in Nebraska football history, Sam Foltz headlines the program's 2026 Hall of Fame class. The Greeley, Nebraska, native began his career with the Huskers in 2012 and redshirted his first season with the team.

Foltz took over as Nebraska's starting punter in 2013, appearing in all 13 games. He downed 22 punts inside the 20-yard line and booted a season-long 64-yarder at Michigan.

Sam Foltz during the 2016 Nebraska Football Road Race. He died just a few days later in an auto accident. | Nebraska Athletics

He took another step forward as a sophomore, averaging 42.2 yards per punt while finishing the season ranked fifth in the Big Ten. His consistency helped NU post a 37.3-yard net punting average while winning the field-position battle in 11 of 13 games.

Foltz enjoyed the best season of his career in 2015. He averaged 44.2 yards per punt, which led the Big Ten and ranked 22nd nationally. The most impressive mark of his career helped him earn both the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year and First-Team All-Big Ten honors.

Tragically, Foltz passed away in July of 2016 on his return from a kicking camp in Wisconsin. He was only 22 years old. However, nearly a decade later, his impact on Nebraska football remains, making his Hall of Fame induction one of the most meaningful and deserved of the 2026 class.

Lavonte David's list of career accolades is lengthy.



The latest: @HuskerFootball Hall of Fame, Class of 2026 🙌



We thought we'd recognize the honor with the LB's signature play. pic.twitter.com/Aylp93vUFP — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) June 30, 2026

Lavonte David: Linebacker (2010-11)

Despite spending just two seasons at Nebraska, Lavonte David remains one of the most productive defenders in program history. Fourteen years after leaving Lincoln, he still ranks fifth on the Huskers' all-time tackles list.

David arrived from Fort Scott Community College in Kansas and made an immediate impact. As a junior in 2010, he set NU's single-season tackles record with 152 while helping lead the Huskers to the Big 12 Championship Game. He earned unanimous First-Team All-Big 12 honors and was named the conference's Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

He followed that performance with another dominant season in 2011, earning Nebraska's Team MVP, Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, and First-Team All-America honors. David recorded 133 tackles as a senior, finishing his career with 285. Both of his seasons remain among the five highest single-season tackle totals in program history.

After a remarkable 14-year NFL career, David announced his retirement in March. Already one of the most decorated defenders in Husker football history, he now adds another well-deserved honor with his induction into the 2026 Football Hall of Fame.

Cory Ross rushes against the Oklahoma Sooners. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cory Ross: I-Back (2001-05)

Cory Ross finished his collegiate career as one of the most productive offensive players in program history. The Denver native finished with 2,743 rushing yards, good for ninth in school history, while adding 71 receptions over the course of his career.

After working his way into the starting lineup late in the 2003 season, the 5-foot-6 Ross broke out as a junior. He rushed for 1,102 yards while earning Second-Team All-Big 12 honors and the Huskers' Offensive MVP award.

Ross followed that with another impactful season in 2005. As a senior and a team captain, he totaled 882 rushing yards, added a school-record 43 receptions by a running back, and once again was named NU's Offensive MVP.

Ross concluded his collegiate career as one of the most complete running backs the program has ever produced. His offensive versatility and production make him a deserving addition to the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.

Cory Schlesinger during practice with the Detroit Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cory Schlesinger: Fullback (1990-94)

Duncan, Nebraska native Cory Schlesinger cemented his legacy with one of the most memorable performances in program history. His two fourth-quarter touchdown runs against Miami in the Orange Bowl helped propel the Huskers to their first national championship since 1971.

But before that, the in-state recruit had to develop behind the scenes. Schlesinger played on the Huskers' junior varsity in 1990 before redshirting the following year. During the 1992 season, he played in a reserve role before taking over the starting job his junior year. In 1993, he finished as NU's fifth-leading rusher with 193 yards and a touchdown on 48 carries.

He then enjoyed his best statistical output in 1994, rushing for 456 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 7.2 yards per carry. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Eight honors as a result.

Following NU's national championship victory, Schlesinger was selected by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 1995 NFL Draft. He spent 12 seasons with the franchise and one with the Miami Dolphins in 2007. Three decades have passed since Schlesinger became the hero of the entire state. Now, he takes his place in the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.

Jim Scott prepares to snap the ball. | Nebraska Athletics

Jim Scott- Offensive Line (1989-92)

Jim Scott played a pivotal role in helping the Huskers win back-to-back NCAA rushing titles (1991, 1992). After transferring from Nebraska-Kearney and redshirting in 1989, Scott developed into Nebraska's starting center and one of four co-captains by his senior year.

Scott played in 28 games as a Husker with 15 starts. The Ansley, Nebraska native became eligible after the 1989 season and immediately saw time on the field. He went from four games played in 1990 to 11 games played and four starts in 1991. Then, he helped the Huskers become one of the most physically imposing offenses in college football in 1992.

Though offensive linemen rarely receive the spotlight, Scott helped pave the way for Nebraska's eventual rise. His efforts on the field and in the locker room make him a deserving addition to the Huskers 2026 Hall of Fame class.

Charles Fryar | Nebraska Athletics

Charles Fryar: Defensive Back (1984-88)

Charles Fryar began his career at Nebraska as a walk-on. Five years later, he finished it as NU's NBC Orange Bowl Player of the Game. How he got there was entirely up to him.

After redshirting in 1984 and starring on the Huskers' freshman team in 1985, Fryar earned a starting role in the secondary by 1986. The New Jersey native led the Blackshirts' defensive backs with 52 tackles, including 38 solo stops. He also tied for the team lead with three interceptions and added three pass breakups.

Fryar built on that success by earning Second-Team All-Big Eight honors in 1987 before being named a First-Team All-Big Eight selection in 1988. His efforts helped the Big Red win the Big Eight title while the Blackshirts finished sixth nationally in pass defense and seventh in total defense.

Fryar ended his collegiate career with 121 tackles, seven interceptions, and 19 pass breakups. Following his time in Lincoln, Fryar signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 1989. He also played for the Barcelona Dragons in the World League of American Football (1991,1992) and the Sacramento Gold Miners in the Canadian Football League (1993).

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