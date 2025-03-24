How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at Kansas State: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The struggles continue for the Nebraska baseball team.
Despite high expectations and a top-25 preseason ranking going into 2025, the Huskers have fallen flat so far with three-straight series losses to begin conference play. The latest having NU drop two of three to USC over the weekend to cap off a long west coast road trip that ended with a 3-5 record.
Four runs allowed in the first three innings by starter Will Walsh proved to be enough for USC to take down Nebraska in the opening game by a score of 5-3 as NU could only muster five hits. Game two was the most dramatic of the season. Dylan Carey and Josh Overbeek each ripped two-run doubles to put the Huskers up 4-2, but a three-run sixth inning pushed the Trojans ahead 5-4 going into the ninth inning. With the bases loaded, Devin Nunez sent a full count pitch up the middle for a game-winning, two-run double to give Nebraska a 6-5 victory. Unfortunately for the Huskers, that momentum didn’t carry over to Sunday as Trojan starter Grant Govel blanked the NU offense for five innings. The bullpen followed suit until a sac fly by Cayden Brumbaugh in the eighth inning ended the shutout in a 7-1 series finale defeat.
A nine-game road trip finally comes to an end for the Huskers who head down to Manhattan to face old Big 12 foe Kansas State in a midweek one off.
Here’s all you need to know as NU takes on the Wildcats.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (10-13, 2-7 B1G) at Kansas State (15-8, 5-1 Big 12)
- When: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
- Where: Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- Watch: ESPN+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Tuesday
Nebraska: TBD | Kansas State: TBD
Series History
- Nebraska leads the series 156-87.
- The two teams routinely play each season and they’ve already met each other in 2025. Kansas State beat Nebraska 9-6 at the Frisco College Classic in Texas.
Kansas State Scout
Last Season: 35-26 (15-15 Big 12); Eliminated in Charlottesville Super Regional
Head Coach: Pete Hughes (183-150, 7th Season at KSU)
All-Conference Returners: Blake Dean, RHP, Soph. | Nick English, C/OF, Soph.
Key Transfers: Keegan O’Connor, C, Gr. (Quinnipiac) | Dee Kennedy, INF, Soph. (Texas) | Seth Dardar, INF, Gr. (Columbia) | Maximus Martin, INF, Jr. (Georgia State) | Bear Madliak, C, R-Jr. (Jacksonville State) | Shintaro Inque, INF, Jr. (Western Nebraska CC) | Michael Quevedo, LHP, Sr. (Nicholls State) | Lincoln Sheffield, LHP, Jr. (Hinds CC) | Tazwell Butler, RHP, R-Jr. (Walters State CC).
Program Outlook: The two teams have gone in opposite directions since they last faced one another at the Frisco College Classic in early March. Kansas State has rolled off victories in 10 of the 13 games since while the Huskers have gone 6-8.
The Wildcats victory over NU in the Frisco Classic is only KSU win over a Nebraska school this season as they’ve lost to both Creighton and UNO this season. It’s been a very positive start to conference play for Kansas State taking down Utah in a three-game sweep before winning two of three against Baylor last weekend on the road. Overall, the Wildcats are on a roll winning six of their last seven games, but left the Baylor series on a sour note with a 19-4 loss to the Bears.
Georgia State infield transfer Maximus Martin has been a hit for head coach Pete Hughes with the junior hitting a team-leading .408 with a 1.351 OPS while pacing the offense with nine home runs and 33 RBIs. He’s backed up by a lineup that has four other hitters batting over .300 including A.J. Evasco with a .400 average and 25 RBIs. Quinnipiac transfer Keegan O’Connor brings plenty of pop from the catcher positions swatting six home runs, which is second on the team while hitting .359 on the season.
Sophomore reliever Blake Dean has been wicked out of the bullpen for KSU with a 3.86 ERA in 21 innings and 10 appearances. Donte Lewis (2.31 ERA) and Brody Roe (2.57 ERA) have also been effective, but have seen limited innings.
The Wildcats have always been a tough out under Hughes, who’s in the midst of his seventh season in Manhattan, and that hasn’t changed in 2025. I expect a close battle for this single midweek contest, but with Kansas State’s offense and recent string of strong performances, give me the Wildcats in this one.
