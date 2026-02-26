How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at No. 7 Auburn with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

It wasn't the weekend that the Nebraska baseball team was hoping for, but a near-perfect ending to cap their three-game stretch in Texas lifted spirits as NU moves on to the rest of its non-conference schedule.

Opening up the Amegy Bank College Baseball Classic against No. 15 Louisville is a tall order, but Nebraska held its own in the low-scoring nail-biter. 6-foot-4 Southern Indiana transfer Cole Kitchens gave Nebraska an early lead in the third inning with an RBI single up the middle before Dylan Carey sent a 1-1 fastball to the right field seats for a solo home run and a 2-0 Husker lead. Friday starter Ty Horn fired five innings of one-run baseball, but after ending his day in the sixth inning with no outs, Louisville found its offensive groove with three runs to take a 3-2 lead. Preseason All-American Tague Davis hit a solo homer in the seventh to extend the lead, where the bullpen combo of Jack Brown and Aaron England shut the door to seal a 4-2 Louisville win.

The following day against Kansas State played out in a similar way. After the Wildcats took an early 1-0 advantage in the second inning, Joshua Overbeek smacked a two-run double in the third before Case Sanderson scored on a fielder's choice to stretch the NU lead to 3-1. KSU quickly responded, plating a pair of runs in the sixth and eighth to stamp a 5-3 win in a day that Nebraska struggled to hit with runners in scoring position.

Having to swallow down back-to-back tough defeats for a three-game losing streak, the Huskers bounced back in a big way against No. 15 Florida State. Overbeek drove in Mac Moyer on a sac fly before Carey smacked a two-run double to provide young starter Gavin Blachowicz with a 3-0 lead after the top part of the first inning. Carey and Kitchens stretched the lead to five with a pair of runs in the third, and while the Seminoles scored a run in the fifth, Nebraska put the game away with a three-run sixth inning. Carey completed a stellar weekend with his second homer of the three-game set to cap a dominant 10-1 win and what could be an important RPI win down the road.

Now with momentum from a top-20 win and snapping a three-game losing skid, the Huskers head into SEC territory to battle No. 7 Auburn for NU's biggest non-conference series of the year. Here's all you need to know.

How to Follow Along

Game 1

Matchup: Nebraska (4-3, 0-0 B1G) at No. 7 Auburn (6-1, 0-0 SEC)

Friday, February 27 Where: Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ala.

Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ala. Time: 6 p.m. CST

6 p.m. CST Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Game 2

Matchup: Nebraska (4-3, 0-0 B1G) at No. 7 Auburn (6-1, 0-0 SEC)

Saturday, February 28 Where: Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ala.

Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ala. Time: 2 p.m. CST

2 p.m. CST Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Game 3

Matchup: Nebraska (4-3, 0-0 B1G) at No. 7 Auburn (6-1, 0-0 SEC)

Sunday, March 1 Where: Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ala.

Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ala. Time: 1 p.m. CST

1 p.m. CST Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Nebraska pitcher Carson Jasa enjoyed another solid start against Kansas State last weekend, which included eight strikeouts. | Nebraska Athletics

Probable Pitchers

Friday

Nebraska: RHP Ty Horn, Jr. (0-0, 1.86 ERA, 9.2 IP, 11 SO, 6 BB)

Auburn: LHP Jake Marciano, Soph. (1-0, 0.82 ERA, 11.0 IP, 20 SO, 0 BB)

Saturday

Nebraska: RHP Carson Jasa, R-Soph. (1-0, 5.06 ERA, 10.2 IP, 17 SO, 5 BB)

Auburn: LHP Jackson Sanders, Soph. (1-0, 3.27 ERA, 11.0 IP, 17 SO, 2 BB)

Sunday

Nebraska: RHP Gavin Blachowicz, Soph. (1-0, 1.86 ERA, 9.2 IP, 11 SO, 4 BB)

Auburn: RHP Alex Petrovic, R-Soph. (2-0, 2.70 ERA, 10.0 IP, 14 SO, 0 BB)

Auburn head coach Butch Thompson looks to get the Tigers back to the College World Series after losing in the Super Regional last year. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 7 Auburn Scout

Series History: First Meeting

Head Coach

Butch Thompson | 11th season at Auburn and as DI HC

330-233-1 (.586) at Auburn and Career Record

2x CWS Apps., 2x Super Regional, 2x Regional

ABCA Assistant Coach OTY (2014)

Previous assistant at Mississippi State, Auburn, Georgia, Birmingham-Southern and Huntington

2025 Season

Record: 41-20 (17-13 SEC, 6th)

Finish: Loss to No. 11 Coastal Carolina in Super Regional

All-Americans: Ike Irish, OF

All-SEC: 1x First Team, 2x Second Team, 3x All-Freshman, 1x All-Defensive

SEC Preseason Poll: 5th

Key Returners

Chris Rembert | IF/OF | Soph. | Earned Freshman All-America honors after slashing .344 in 57 games last season with 10 home runs, 46 RBIs, and more walks (37) than strikeouts (36).

Chase Fralick | C/IF | Soph. | Joined Rembert as a Freshman All-American after hitting .335 with 71 hits and 17 doubles.

Bub Terrell | OF/IF | Soph. | Selected to the 2025 SEC All-Freshman Team last year thanks to his .300 average and 61 hits across 57 games.

Eric Guevara | INF | Jr. | SEC All-Defensive Team pick last season as a sophomore and has opened up the 2026 season with a .345 average in 29 at-bats.

Bristol Carter | OF | Jr. | Former Freshman All-American transfer from ECU, where he's knocked in six runs and has four stolen bases early in his second season with the Tigers.

Brandon McCraine | IF/OF | R-Fr. | After redshirting in 2025, the 6-foot-3 Alabama native leads Auburn in average (.556) and OPS (1.374) in six games this season.

Jackson Sanders | LHP | Soph. | Recorded a 5.29 ERA in 17 innings as part of the Auburn bullpen last year before moving into the rotation this year as the second starter.

Alex Petrovic | RHP | R-Soph. | Midweek starter last season with a 4.34 ERA, but has moved up to round out the Auburn weekend rotation.

Auburn's Chris Rembert (2) leads a trio of star sophomores that anchor the Tigers lineup in 2026. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Jake Marciano | LHP | Transfer | Posted a 6.08 ERA in over 60 innings as a true freshman at Virginia Tech before transferring to Auburn, where he's become the weekend ace for the Tigers.

Garrett Brewer | LHP | Transfer | 6-foot-3 lefty from Michigan State, where he racked up a 4.46 ERA in 17 appearances across 34.1 innings pitched before transferring to Auburn, where he's already made three appearances.

Drew Whalen | RHP | Transfer | Named the 2025 Conference USA Pitcher of the Year and All-CUSA First Team last year at Western Kentucky after posting a 3.53 ERA in 81.2 innings.

Outlook

In what's set to be their toughest test of the non-conference schedule, and maybe the season, Nebraska ventures south to take on No. 7 Auburn for a rare three-game slate against the SEC foe. Coming off a Super Regional loss to the eventual College World Series Runner-Up Coastal Carolina, the Tigers return a young but standout core that was picked 5th in the SEC preseason poll.

Auburn will rely on its trio of star sophomores, which starts with Chris Rembert. The Florida native slashed .344 last year as a true freshman with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs en route to Freshman All-America honors. Joining him as a Freshman All-American is catcher and infielder Chase Fralick, who was another impact hitter with an average of .335 with 17 doubles. Plus, outfielder Bub Terrell was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after hitting .300 for the season despite not possessing a ton of power. Adding to the lineup is junior infielder Eric Guevara, who's known for his glove after making the SEC All-Defensive team last season. Former ECU transfer Bristol Carter has six RBIs and four stolen bases early in the season, while redshirt freshman Brandon McCraine leads the team in average (.556) and OPS (1.3774) through his first six career college games.

The rotation has proved to be dangerous for the Tigers through the first couple of weekends. Friday starter Jake Marciano transferred over from Virginia Tech during the offseason, where he pitched to a 6.08 ERA in over 60 innings. The lefty has dominated to begin his sophomore campaign, sporting a 0.82 ERA with 20 strikeouts and zero walks through two starts and 11 innings. The remade weekend rotation for Auburn rounds out with two returners in fellow lefty Jackson Sanders, who pitched 17 innings as part of the bullpen last year, and Alex Petrovic, who posted a 4.34 ERA as the Tigers' midweek starter last season. Michigan State transfer and left-hander Garrett Brewer is tied for the team lead with three appearances out of the bullpen. The Huskers will also likely see Western Kentucky transfer and 2025 Conference USA Pitcher of the Year Drew Whalen out of the bullpen as well.

A transfer from Virginia Tech, left-hander Jake Marciano has emerged as Auburn's Friday starter to begin 2026. | Auburn Athletics

Auburn, a team flush with talent, will test Nebraska in a big way — especially if the Tigers’ rotation continues its dominance from the past two weekends. The trio of Marciano, Sanders, and Petrovic has combined to allow just eight runs over 32 innings, while the entire pitching staff owns a 2.79 ERA across 71 innings pitched. The lineup is equally stacked for Auburn, but Nebraska already faced a similar high-powered offense in Louisville and proved it can compete with that caliber of firepower.

Overall, it's a tough ask for Nebraska to walk into Auburn and pull out a series win, but I like the chances of NU at least pulling out one victory in the three-game slate.