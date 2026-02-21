No. 15 Louisville's Sixth-Inning Scoring Dooms Nebraska Baseball in Arlington

After a 3-0 start to the season, Husker baseball has dropped back-to-back games.

Nebraska gave up a two-run lead on Friday at the Amegy Bank Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas, falling to No. 15 Louisville, 4-2. Both teams are now 3-2 on the year.

The Game

Nebraska looked poised to get runs right away, with a Mac Moyer leadoff walk followed by a Jett Buck single. Even with them both advancing to second and third, the Huskers couldn't bring either one home.

Ty Horn got the start for the Big Red. He allowed Louisville to get a similar start, with a pair of singles, but proceeded to strand them with a pop-up and two strikeouts.

The second inning saw Nebraska again strand a pair of runners before Horn took advantage of a fielder's choice and a double play to face the minimum.

Scoring finally emerged in the third inning. Already with two outs on the board, Joshua Overbeek and Dylan Carey knocked back-to-back singles. Cole Kitchens made it three straight, driving in Overbeek for the first run of the game.

Nebraska pitcher Ty Horn delivers against Louisville in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas. | Nebraska Athletics

Even with the lead, Nebraska had stranded six runners through three innings. The Huskers would leave another on base in the fourth. Louisville, meanwhile, stranded five through five innings.

In the top of the fifth, Carey extended the lead with a solo home run to right field.

After two more Huskers were left on base, Horn gave up a leadoff double. He was promptly replaced by Caleb Clark. Clark proceeded to issue a walk before committing an error to allow the first run for the Cardinals. A single and a pop fly out ended the day for Clark.

With Ryan Harrahill on the mound, the Cardinals hit into an out in foul territory. But the next batter ripped a double to score two more runs.

Louisville tacked on a solo home run in the seventh inning to make it a 4-2 game.

In the eighth and ninth innings, Nebraska sent the minimum of six batters to the plate. The final frame saw the Big Red go down 1-2-3.

The Stats

The trio of Horn, Clark, and Harrahill combined to allow four runs, two earned, on eight hits over 8.0 innings. They also walked three and tallied seven strikeouts.

Clark took the loss after his 0.1 innings of work.

The Huskers also had eight hits in the game. Carey was the only Husker with more than one hit, going 3-for-4 with a pair of extra-base hits.

Nebraska went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Louisville wasn't much better, going 2-for-10.

The Huskers left 10 runners on base, while the Cardinals stranded seven.

What's Next

Nebraska continues play at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington against an old Big Eight/12 foe on Saturday: Kansas State.

The Wildcats are 4-0 on the year, and are putting that undefeated streak on the line against No. 9 Auburn Friday night. This will be the first of three meetings between NU and KSU in 2026. In 2025, K-State went 32-26, including 2-1 against Nebraska.

First pitch from Globe Life Field is set for 7 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on FloCollege.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 [7 inn.] (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 Nebraska 9, Grand Canyon 1 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 Stanford 11, Nebraska 6 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 Louisville 4, Nebraska 2 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 vs. Kansas State 7 p.m. FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 vs. Florida State 2:30 p.m. FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 at Auburn SECN+

Feb. 28 at Auburn SECN+

Mar. 1 at Auburn SECN+

Mar. 3 vs. Omaha 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 4 vs. South Dakota State 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 6 vs. Michigan State 2 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs. Michigan State 1 p.m.

Mar. 8 vs. Michigan State 12 p.m.

Mar. 11 North Dakota State 6 p.m.

Mar. 13 vs. Maine 6 p.m.

Mar. 14 vs. Maine 2 p.m.

Mar. 15 vs. Maine 12 p.m.

Mar. 17 at Wichita State 6 p.m.

Mar. 18 at Wichita State 2 p.m.

Mar. 20 at Michigan 3 p.m.

Mar. 21 at Michigan 1 p.m.

Mar. 22 at Michigan 12 p.m.

Mar. 24 at Kansas State 6 p.m.

Mar. 27 vs. Indiana 6 p.m.

Mar. 28 vs. Indiana 2 p.m.

Mar. 29 vs. Indiana 12 p.m.

Mar. 31 at Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 3 vs. Penn State 6 p.m.

Apr. 4 vs. Penn State 2 p.m.

Apr. 5 vs. Penn State 12 p.m.

Apr. 7 vs. Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 10 at Oregon 7 p.m.

Apr. 11 at Oregon 4 p.m.

Apr. 12 at Oregon 2 p.m.

Apr 14 vs. Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 17 vs. USC 6 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs. USC 2 p.m.

Apr. 19 vs. USC 12 p.m.

Apr. 21 at Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 24 at Illinois 6 p.m.

Apr. 25 at Illinois 3 p.m.

Apr. 26 at Illinois 1 p.m.

Apr. 28 vs. Kansas State 6 p.m.

May 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m.

May 2 at Ohio State 2 p.m.

May 3 at Ohio State 12 p.m.

May 8 vs. Iowa 6 p.m.

May 9 vs. Iowa 2 p.m.

May 10 vs. Iowa 1 p.m.

May 12 at Creighton 6 p.m.

May 14 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 15 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 16 at Minnesota 1 p.m.

May 19-24 Big Ten Tournament

Home games are bolded. All times central.