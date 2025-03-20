How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at USC: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The midweek woes of 2024 have so far been put behind the Nebraska baseball team.
Coming off a conference series against UCLA that saw them get swept by the Bruins, the Huskers responded with two more midweek victories with this time against a struggling Pepperdine squad.
A four-run sixth inning, plus a a five-inning, seven strikeout start by redshirt freshman Carson Jasa paved the way for a 9-6 NU win in the first game against the Waves on Tuesday. Nebraska’s power broke out on Wednesday as shortstop Dylan Carey blasted two home runs, plus another from Tyler Stone to push the Huskers to an 11-4 win for a two-game sweep.
Nebraska will extend its west coast road trip this week as they in Southern California with a conference series against USC.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers face the Trojans in attempts to win their first Big Ten series of the season.
How to Follow Along
Game 1
- Matchup: Nebraska (9-11, 1-5 B1G) at USC (12-8, 2-4 B1G)
- When: Friday, March 21, 2025
- Where: Great Park, Irvine, Calif.
- Time: 8:30 p.m. CDT
- Watch: FS1
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 2
- Matchup: Nebraska (9-11, 1-5 B1G) at USC (12-8, 2-4 B1G)
- When: Saturday, March 22, 2025
- Where: Great Park, Irvine, Calif.
- Time: 4 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 3
- Matchup: Nebraska (9-11, 1-5 B1G) at USC (12-8, 2-4 B1G)
- When: Sunday, March 23, 2025
- Where: Great Park, Irvine, Calif.
- Time: 2 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network an
Probable Pitchers
Friday
Nebraska: Will Walsh, LHP, R-Sr. (2-3, 3.42 ERA, 26.1 IP, 10 ER, 18 H, 29 SO, 3 BB) | USC: Caden Hunter, LHP, Jr. (3-1, 2.77 ERA, 26.0 IP, 8 ER, 21 H, 31 SO, 12 BB).
Saturday
Nebraska: Ty Horn, RHP, Soph. (0-3, 7.54 ERA, 22.2 IP, 19 ER, 29 H, 24 SO, 8 BB) | USC: Caden Aoki, RHP, Sr. (2-1, 4.23 ERA, 27.2 IP, 13 ER, 27 H, 27 SO, 2 BB).
Sunday
Nebraska: Jackson Brockett, LHP, Sr. (0-1, 4.00 ERA, 18.0 IP, 8 ER, 24 H, 13 SO, 7 BB) | USC: Grant Govel, RHP, Fresh. (1-2, 8.16 ERA, 14.1 IP, 13 ER, 17 H, 15 SO, 4 BB).
Series History
- The series is tied between the two programs at 2-2.
- The two teams last faced in a non-conference bout in 2013 where the Trojans won 4-3 with a two-run ninth inning, including a a walk-off hit to win it.
USC Scout
Last Season: 31-28 (17-12 Pac-12); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: Andy Stankiewicz (77-63-1 at USC, 3rd Season; 418-302-3 as HC)
All-Conference Returners: None.
Key Transfers: Adrian Lopez, INF, Soph. (Long Beach State) | Kade Higgins, OF, Gr. (UNLV) | Caden Hunter, LHP, Jr. (Sierra College) | Richard Tejeda, C, Jr. (Riverside City College) | Dylan Osborne, OF/LHP, Soph. (Washington).
Program Outlook: Similar to its crosstown rival, the once proud blue blood program of USC has fallen off a cliff in recent years yielding only three postseason appearances since going to the College World Series in 2001. In fact, the Trojans have reached an NCAA Regional since 2015 and before that 2005.
USC hired Andy Stankiewicz to turn around those fortunes after accumulating 341 wins at Grand Canyon including back-to-back NCAA Regional showings in his last two seasons in Arizona. USC finished 34-23-1 in his first season, but declined to 31-28 in 2024. USC started the season hot with a 9-1 record, but have gone 3-7 since which includes getting swept by Big Ten favorite Oregon in early March. However, the Trojans bounced back with a conference series victory over Michigan before taking a lone win against Arizona State going into the weekend versus Nebraska.
Left-handed ace Caden Hunter will be the one to watch for USC on the pitching side. The junior spent his first two seasons at Sierra College before transferring to the Trojans where he quickly became the Friday starter. He posted a quality start last time out against the Wolverines allowing only three hits and one run in 6.2 innings pitched. Caden Aoki (4.23 ERA) works as a quality Saturday starter while freshman Andrew Johnson (4.22 ERA) is the workhorse out of the bullpen.
Ethan Hedges is the batting leader for the Trojans with team highs in average (.368), OPS (1,184), home runs (six), RBIs (23) and slugging (.711). He’s supported by leadoff hitter Brayden Dowd who’s hitting over .300 while smacking four home runs – which is second on the team. Three other hitters are hitting over .280 to highlight the depth of the batting order for USC Although, they’re second-to-last in most runs scored in the Big Ten, so the Husker pitching staff could find some success. On the other side, the Trojans are top five in most pitching stats in the conference and have thrown the second-fewest walks in the conference.
Nebraska’s offense will be key this weekend in getting runs against one of the better pitching staffs in the league. Scoring a combined 20 runs against Pepperdine during the week should build confidence in the offense. However, until the Huskers show life I have my doubts. Give me USC to win this series at home.
