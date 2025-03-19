All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Bounces Back at Pepperdine with Tuesday Win

The Huskers ended a three-game losing streak with a midweek win over the Waves.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska outfielder Riley Silva scores a run against Pepperdine at Eddy D. Field Stadium in Malibu, Calif., on March 18, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Timely hitting finally showed up for Nebraska baseball.

After being swept at UCLA over the weekend, Nebraska bounced back Tuesday to beat Pepperdine at Eddy D. Field Stadium in Malibu, Calif., 9-6. The Huskers improve to 8-11 on the year while the Wave fall to 4-15.

Eight of the nine Huskers in the starting lineup recorded a hit, including four Huskers with a two-hit game. Riley Silva was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Robby Bolin had a 2-for-3 afternoon with an RBI and a run.

Nebraska outfielder Robby Bolin looks on against Pepperdine at Eddy D. Field Stadium in Malibu, Calif., on March 18, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska got on the board first with a Will Jesske double in the second inning, scoring Dylan Carey. In the third inning, Cayden Brumbaugh scored Silva on a sacrifice fly before Tyler Stone and Cael Frost brought in a run each on a pair of singles.

An RBI single from Silva in the fourth inning pushed hte lead to 5-0.

Pepperdine would score runs in their next four at-bats, scratching across a single run in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings before posting a three-spot in the seventh.

Before that big inning for the Waves, though, the Huskers tallied four runs in the sixth. That advantage proved to be enough.

Nebraska pitcher Carson Jasa delivers against Pepperdine at Eddy D. Field Stadium in Malibu, Calif., on March 18, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Carson Jasa improved to 2-1 on the year after dealing 5.0 strong innings. The redshirt freshman allowed two runs on a pair of hits while striking out seven and issuing two walks.

Luke Broderick took the mound for the Huskers in the bottom of the ninth inning. He picked up his fourth save of the season after working around a walk and a hit.

Nebraska and Pepperdine conclude the two-game midweek set Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CDT on ESPN+.

Box score

