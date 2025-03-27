How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. No. 5 Oregon State: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The Nebraska baseball team suffered its first midweek defeat of the season heading into a weekend that sees the Huskers face one of the top college baseball teams in the country.
Granted, Tuesday’s lone midweek game against Kansas State was always going to be a tough out. The Wildcats had been rolling since the two teams last faced in the Frisco College Baseball Classic early in the month, and are on track to push for an NCAA Regional spot as the calendar gets close to April.
Despite a near comeback, Nebraska couldn’t get out of its own way against KSU with five unearned runs in the first inning followed by four more runs in the second for a quick 9-0 hole. The offense showed plenty of fight as Case Sanderson went 4-for-5 on the night with a double, home run and three RBI with a trio of runs scored. South Dakota State transfer Cael Frost also hit well at Tointon Family Stadium with a 2-for-5 showing including a double, homer and three runs driven in. Carson Jasa has been a midweek revelation for the Huskers, but it wasn’t his night with three earned runs (five unearned) in only one inning of work.
It’s another shot to the confidence of a Nebraska team who lost ace Mason McConnaughey to a season-ending injury and has collapsed in the face of high preseason expectations. There’s no time to reflect for the Huskers who return to Haymarket Park for the first time since March 12 and welcome in a top-five team in college baseball who have the means to win a national championship in Omaha come June.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers take on No. 5 Oregon State after a nine-game road trip.
How to Follow Along
Game 1
- Matchup: Nebraska (10-14, 2-5 B1G) vs. No. 5 Oregon State (19-4)
- When: Friday, March 28, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 7 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 2
- Matchup: Nebraska (10-14, 2-5 B1G) vs. No. 5 Oregon State (19-4)
- When: Saturday, March 29, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 2 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 3
- Matchup: Nebraska (10-14, 2-5 B1G) vs. No. 5 Oregon State (19-4)
- When: Sunday, March 30. 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 12 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Friday
Nebraska: Will Walsh, LHP, R-Sr. (2-4, 3.90 ERA, 32.1 IP, 14 ER, 26 H, 35 SO, 3 BB) | OSU: Eric Segura, RHP, Soph. (4-0, 3.18 ERA, 17.0 IP, 6 ER, 16 H, 27 SO, 15 BB).
Saturday
Nebraska: Ty Horn, RHP, Soph. (0-3, 6.83 ERA, 27.2 IP, 21 ER, 33 H, 27 SO, 9 BB) | OSU: Dax Whitney, RHP, Fr. (2-2, 3.67 ERA, 27.0 IP, 11 ER, 22 H, 39 SO, 10 BB).
Sunday
Nebraska: Jackson Brockett, LHP, Sr. (0-2, 4.15 ERA, 21.2 IP, 10 ER, 30 H, 13 SO, 8 BB) | OSU: Ethan Kleinschmit, LHP, Soph. (4-1, 1.60 ERA, 33.2 IP, 6 ER, 18 H, 38 SO, 10 BB).
Series History
- Oregon State leads all the all-time series 10-1 and have won eight straight versus the Huskers.
- The two teams last played in a four-game series in Surprise, Arizona. The Beavers won all four games. This weekend will be the first time in the all-time series that games have taken place at a team’s home field. All previous 11 games have been at a neutral site.
Oregon State Scout
Last Season: 45-16 (19-10 Pac-12, 2nd); Eliminated by Kentucky in the Lexington Super Regional.
Head Coach: Mitch Canham (195-91 at Oregon State & HC, 6th Season)
All-Conference Returners: Gavin Turley, OF, Jr. | Dallas Macias, OF, Jr. | Joey Mundt, RHP, R-Sr. | Eric Segura, RHP, Soph.
Key Transfers: Aiva Arquette, INF, Jr. (Washington) | AJ Singer, INF, Jr. (Iowa Western CC) | Tanner Douglas, LHP, Jr. (Portland) | Wyatt Queen, RHP, Soph. (Everett CC) | Ethan Kleinschmit, LHP, Soph. (Linn-Benton CC) | Max Fraser, LHP, Soph. (Washington).
Program Outlook: After Oregon State lost to Kentucky in last year’s Super Regional round, the Beavers are still in pursuit of their first national championship since 2018 when OSU won its third College World Series title under Pat Casey – who retired shortly after.
The Beavers have fallen short in the Super Regional both in 2022 and 2024, but possess a team who has the upside to return to Omaha for the first time in seven years. Head coach Mitch Canham is in the midst of his sixth season with the Beavers, who are in the middle of conference transition. Despite an influx of former Mountain West schools set to join the Pac-12 for the 2026 school year, Oregon State baseball decided to pursue an independent schedule for 2025, which has worked out handsomely for the Beavers with a 19-4 record and a No. 5 ranking in the polls.
The Beavers had to replenish plenty of firepower as 2024 MLB Draft No. 1 overall pick Travis Bazzana departed for the pros alongside top starters Aiden May (second round) and Jacob Kmatz (fifth round). Most of the reinforcements have come from internal development, which has been a consistent theme for OSU. First-round hopeful Trent Caraway (.324) leads a lineup that also includes 6-foot-5 junior Jacob Krieg (team-high seven home runs) and outfielder Gavin Turley (.310). Canon Reeder has catapulted his production from 2024 with a team-high .367 average, with 18 hits in 49 at-bats.
Oregon State still did plenty of work in the portal, taking in top transfer and former Washington shortstop Aiva Arquette – who’s second on the team with a .365 average, six home runs, 24 RBI and a 1.154 OPS. Fellow infielder and Iowa Western CC transfer AJ Singer has started in 22 of the 23 games this season while hitting .282 with 20 hits and a 14-to-10 strikeout and walk ratio.
Pitching is where the Beavers thrive posting a ridiculous 2.81 team ERA in over 200 innings. Eric Segura (3.18 ERA), Dax Whitney (3.67 ERA) and Ethan Kleinschmit (1.60 ERA) headline a stellar Oregon State rotation. Whitney was a touted freshman from Idaho while Kleinschmit came over from Linn-Benton CC. Throw in swing man Nelson Keljo – who owns a 1.60 ERA in over 33 innings – and the Beavers have College World Series quality rotation.
It’s either going to be the best or worst time for Oregon State to come to Haymarket Park. The Huskers have yet to win a series of any kind this season, and its best finish over a weekend series has been 2-2. However, there’s no bigger spark than taking out the No. 5 team in the country, but it’s a tall task for a NU team that strikes out too much and faces a pitching staff that gets plenty of swings and misses. Oregon State is an easy choice in this series, but you never know what can happen with the Huskers returning home for the first time in weeks.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.