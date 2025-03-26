NCAA Update: Coaching Carousel, Dropping Divisions, Tournament Viewership, Reconsidering Roster Limits
The top stories happening across the top division in collegiate athletics, every Wednesday.
School dropping from Division I to Division III
After making the 2025 NCAA Tournament, St. Francis announced that the school will be dropping from Division I to Division III after the 2025-26 college sports seasons.
A statement from Chairman and the Very Rev. Joseph Lehman, T.O.R., Ph.D. stated that this "was not an easy nor a quick decision for the Board of Trustees."
"The governance associated with intercollegiate athletics has always been complicated and is only growing in complexity based on realities like the transfer portal, pay-for-play, and other shifts that move athletics away from love of the game," Lehman said. "For that reason, as a Board, we aim to best provide resources and support to our student-athletes in this changing environment that aligns with our mission, Catholic institution, and our community's expectations."
This is not expected to be the only move of its kind as the revenue sharing world is expected to be put into place this summer, pending the House settlement next month.
Coaching carousel in full force for college men's basketball
Not only is the transfer portal open for business, more players will be on the move due to the coaching carousel.
The worst kept secret became official after McNeese's NCAA Tournament run came to a close with Will Wade off to NC State.
After Iowa parted ways with Fran McCaffery, who is reportedly expected to take the job at Pennsylvania, the Hawkeyes tapped Drake coach Ben McCollum. Another former Drake coach in Darian Devries left West Virginia to take the Indiana post.
Minnesota dipped into the Mountain West to take Colorado State coach Niko Medved. Also out of the same conference, Xavier is hiring New Mexico coach Richard Pitino.
Utah is taking the NBA assistant route, and hires Alex Jensen from the Dallas Mavericks. Florida State did the same with Sacramento Kings assistant Luke Louks.
The biggest reach of the cycle so far goes to Sacramento State, who hired Mike Bibby. The only coaching experience the 14-year NBA player has are an AAU team and a pair of high school stints that ended unceremoniously, with one ending after sexual abuse allegations and the other lasting just 10 games.
A couple major openings remain with Villanova and West Virginia.
NCAA Tournament dominates viewership
Despite the lack of a Cinderella and the Sweet 16 being dominated by the Big Ten and SEC, the NCAA men's basketball tournament is pacing for its best viewership in 32 years.
Through the second round, the combined average across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV is 9.4 million viewers. That's up 3% from the same point last year.
Sunday saw the best numbers, with the four networks combining to average 10.1 million viewers. That includes the games of Duke-Baylor, Kentucky-Illinois, and Florida-UConn.
Reconsidering upcoming roster limits
In an op-ed for the San Francisco Chronicle, Saint Mary's President Roger Thompson argues against imposing roster limits as part of the House settlement.
"Though the piece lays out an argument for why the NCAA should reconsider its plans to reduce roster sizes for a number of Division I sports, the underpinning theme is opportunity and the broader student experience," Thompson wrote later on the Saint Mary's website. "Whether it is athletics, academics, the performing arts, research, studying abroad, or other aspects of the student experience, there are a multitude of reasons why students enroll in college. The NCAA—or other governing bodies, for that matter—should not impose restrictions that reduce those opportunities."
Thompson cites an ESPN story that says Division 1 student-athlete opportunities could be reduced by at least 4,739 nationwide. He also points out that walk-ons "embody a key aspect of our national spirit, reflecting our shared perseverance, resilience in the face of hardship, and capacity to overcome difficult challenges."
"It’s imperative that someone advocate for the students, especially those without scholarships who are simply seeking a chance," Thompson writes. "Isn’t that—opportunity — what higher education is meant to provide?
"I strongly encourage college presidents and supporters of collegiate athletics to join me in urging the NCAA to reconsider their proposed changes to roster limits."
