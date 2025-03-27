Jordy Bahl, Olivia DiNardo Lead Nebraska Softball to Shutout Win Over Omaha
Olivia DiNardo's first-inning grand slam was all the offense the No. 20 Nebraska Cornhuskers needed in their 5-0 road win Wednesday over in-state softball foe Omaha at Connie Claussen Field.
DiNardo led the Nebraska offense with a two-hit, five-RBI night, and Jordy Bahl pitched a one-hit gem in front of a sold-out crowd.
Bahl, who improved to 13-3, stuck out 13 in the complete-game effort. She allowed just two base runners in the shutout and retired the final 17 batters of the game.
The matchup between the Huskers and the Mavericks was a highly anticipated one as it featured two of the nation's best pitchers in a head-to-head battle. Omaha sent its All-American ace Maddia Groff to the mound.
Groff took the loss for the Mavericks. She gave up five earned runs on seven hits through 5.0 innings of work. She struck out two and walked two.
On the other side, Bahl was masterful in the circle, with 12 of her 13 strikeouts going down swinging. She only needed 82 pitches to complete the night.
Ava Kuszak led off the game with a walk. She advanced to second when Hannah Camenzind drew a walk of her own, and both runners advanced a bag when Ava Bredwell singled. DiNardo then launched an opposite-field grand slam to clear the bases.
Bredwell singled with two outs in the fifth and scored on a double from DiNardo.
Omaha's lone hit of the night came off the bat of Sammy Schmidt in the second inning – a one-out double.
The Huskers return to action Saturday at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln when they begin a three-game series against the Purdue Boilermakers. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Saturday's contest will be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- Olivia DiNardo’s grand slam in the top of the first was the Huskers’ fourth grand slam of the season.
- Olivia DiNardo tied her career high with five RBIs and is now at 100 in her career.
- Jordy Bahl struck out 13 batters, and 12 of them struck out swinging. Today was her fourth double-digit strikeout game of the year.
- Bahl’s 13 strikeouts were a season high.
- Today’s game was the Huskers’ fifth shutout of the year. Bahl has tossed a one-hit shutout in each of her last two starts.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Softball Receives Mixed Reviews After Sweep of Minnesota
- Nebraska Softball's Jordy Bahl Collects Another Big Ten Weekly Honor
- NCAA Update: Coaching Carousel, Dropping Divisions, Tournament Viewership, Reconsidering Roster Limits
- Nebraska Football Spring Spotlight: Emmett Johnson
- Kansas State Jumps Out Early, Tops Nebraska Baseball
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.