Nebraska Softball's Jordy Bahl Collects Another Big Ten Weekly Honor
Jordy Bahl was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week for a second time this season, the conference office announced Monday
The junior right-hander from Papillion appeared in two of the three games against Minnesota recording a win on Friday and a save on Saturday.
Nebraska swept Minnesota at Bowlin Stadium. Bahl did not allow an earned run across 8.1 innings of the three-game series, limiting the Gophers to a .077 batting average against.
Bahl started on Friday and limited the Golden Gophers to just one hit in an 8-0, six-inning win. She allowed only an infield single while striking out seven batters and improved to 11-3 on the year.
Friday was her fifth start this season without allowing a run and her eighth without giving up an earned run.
On Saturday, Bahl entered the contest in relief of Hannah Camenzind. She struck out two in 2.1 innings of relief and the Huskers held on for an 8-3 victory.
Bahl's appearance marked the first save for any Husker pitcher this season.
Below is from the Big Ten's press release:
Pitcher of the Week
Jordy Bahl, Nebraska
Jr. – RHP – Papillion, Neb. – Papillion-La Vista – Major: Child, Youth and Family Studies
- Pitched 8.1 innings and had an ERA of 0.00, recording one win and a save in Nebraska’s 3-0 weekend vs. Minnesota
- Claimed the victory in the Huskers’ first game against Minnesota and recorded a save in game two of the series
- Limited opponents to a .077 batting average and only allowed one hit out of the infield across 8.1 innings
- Allowed no runs and two hits while striking out nine in the process
- Last Nebraska Pitcher of the Week: Jordy Bahl (Feb. 17, 2025)
Ohio State's Morgan Frye was named the Big Ten Player of the Week, and Michigan’s Lauren Putz was the Freshman of the Week.
The Huskers return to action Wednesday against the Omaha Mavericks at Connie Claussen Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. CDT.
