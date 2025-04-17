Fred Hoiberg Adds Pat Monaghan as New Nebrasketball Assistant
Nebraska men's basketball has found its next assistant coach.
Head coach Fred Hoiberg announced the addition of Pat Monaghan to his staff Thursday. Monaghan was most recently an assistant at Wyoming.
“I am extremely humbled and appreciative for the opportunity to join Coach Hoiberg and his outstanding staff,” Monaghan said. “The momentum Coach and his staff have built over the last couple years is exciting, along with the loyal and passionate fan base that is one of the best in the country. I am looking forward to developing relationships on campus and in the community. I can’t wait to get to Lincoln and get to work.”
Monaghan replaces Adam Howard, who left for an assistant position at NC State last month. He has been recognized as one of the top up-and-coming assistants with his selection to the Top Connect Basketball Symposium in Las Vegas, Nev., in 2024 and the Jay Bilas Coaches Leadership Program in 2022.
“Pat is a well-rounded coach who is an excellent teacher, strong in skill development and a relentless recruiter,” Hoiberg said. “In talking with other coaches who have worked with Pat over the years, the things they bring up are his work ethic and his ability to connect with players. He’s been a part of building successful programs at different levels and has experience in the Midwest at both the Division I and junior college levels. I am excited to have him join the Husker basketball coaching staff.”
Monaghan has 19 years of collegiate coaching experience, working at Wyoming, Green Bay, Southern Illinois, and Milwaukee after time at the Division II and junior college levels.
As a player, Monaghan led Lewis University with 14.0 points per game as a senior in 2006-06. Before that, he played two seasons at Harper Junior College and was named Third-Team NJCAA All-American in 2004.
Monaghan joins the Husker staff at a time of major roster reconstruction. Although multiple starters and major contributors are returning, Nebraska is losing several players, including key pieces in Brice Williams and Juwan Gary.
So far in the transfer portal, Hoiberg has managed to five players: Kendall Blue (St. Thomas), Will Cooper (Air Force), Ugnius Jarusevicius (Central Michigan), Jamarques Lawrence (Rhode Island), and Pryce Sandfort (Iowa). Another newcomer is high school signee Quentin Rhymes.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Spring Football Games: To Play or Not to Play?
- Maryland Transfer Guard Emily Fisher Commits to Nebraska Women's Basketball
- Nebraska Baseball Tops Creighton in Omaha, Evens Season Series at 1-1
- Dani Busboom Kelly Discusses Why Nebraska is Her Dream Job, What Surprised Her Since Taking Over
- Carriker Chronicles: Matt Rhule Is Now Building Nebraska Football His Way
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.