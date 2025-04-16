Maryland Transfer Guard Emily Fisher Commits to Nebraska Women's Basketball
A third transfer is set to join Nebraska women's basketball.
Maryland transfer guard Emily Fisher has committed to the Huskers. The 6-foot sophomore made the announcement on social media Wednesday.
Fisher has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
As a freshman with the Terrapins, Fisher played in all 33 games, averaging 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. This past season where she missed 11 games due to a concussion, those numbers dipped to 1.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.
Out of Libertyville, Illinois, Fisher was the No. 80 overall recruit by ESPN.
Fisher joins Hailey Weaver (Northwestern) and Eliza Maupin (Kansas State) as incoming transfers for coach Amy Williams next season. They are joined as newcomers by incoming high school signee Alanna Neale.
Despite the departures of multiple seniors, including first-team All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski, Nebraska brings back a plethora of talent for next season. That includes guard Britt Prince, who was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team this past year. The Huskers also return Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts, who missed much of last season with an injury, as well as starters Logan Nissley, Jessica Petrie, and Callin Hake, among others.
Nebraska is coming off of back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in a decade. The Huskers are 86-47 over the past four years, with a trio of NCAA Tournament appearances.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Baseball Tops Creighton in Omaha, Evens Season Series at 1-1
- Dani Busboom Kelly Discusses Why Nebraska is Her Dream Job, What Surprised Her Since Taking Over
- Carriker Chronicles: Matt Rhule Is Now Building Nebraska Football His Way
- Former Husker Lexi Rodriguez Wins Prestigious AAU James E. Sullivan Award
- A Will Compton Phone Call Initiated Mike Ekeler's Return to Nebraska Football
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.