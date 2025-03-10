How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Wichita State: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
Things went from bad to worse for the Nebraska baseball team over the weekend.
Reeling off of the season-ending injury to staff ace and team leader Mason McConnaughey, the Huskers lost two of three games in their first home series of the season to a Washington team that was picked to finish in the bottom tier of the Big Ten entering 2025. The Huskies swept the Saturday doubleheader with 11-5 and 6-3 victories.
Drew Christo played the role of hero for NU in the series Finale on Sunday. He worked out of a two-out, bases-loaded jam en route to a one-run outing in three innings to earn the win as Nebraska pulled out a 6-2 victory. Dylan Carey and Devin Nunez each popped a home run while Carey finished with a game-high three RBI. Starter Jackson Brockett turned in another solid performance from the bump with 4.2 scoreless innings off five hits, four strikeouts and two walks in 89 pitches.
Before heading out to an extended road trip that sees Nebraska in California for eight of the nine games, the Huskers look to earn some momentum by welcoming in Wichita State for a two-game midweek series – something that proved to be the achilles’ heel for NU last season.
Here’s all you need to know for Nebraska’s first midweek games of 2025.
How to Follow Along
Game 1
- Matchup: Nebraska (5-8, 1-2 B1G) vs. Wichita State (6-9, 0-0 AAC)
- When: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 2
- Matchup: Nebraska (5-8, 1-2 B1G) vs. Wichita State (6-9, 3-0 AAC)
- When: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Tuesday
Nebraska: TBD | Wichita State: TBD
Wednesday
Nebraska: TBD | Wichita State: TBD
Series History
- Nebraska leads 8-7.
- The two programs split the 2024 season series 1-1, which were both midweek games like this season. WSU took the opening game 8-6 before the Huskers bounced back with a 9-3 win. The 2024 series was the first time since 2018 that the teams faced one another.
Wichita State Scout
Last Season: 32-29 (15-12 AAC); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: Brian Green (38-38 at WSU, 2nd Season; 287-236-1 as HC)
All-Conference Returners: Camden Johnson, INF, Soph. | Tyler Dobbs, LHP, Soph. | Lane Haworth, OF, Soph.
Key Transfers: Cole Dillon, C, Sr. (Arizona) | Aaron Arnold, RHP, Jr. (Crowder College) | Nick Potter, RHP, Jr. (Crowder College) | Grant Adler, RHP, R-Sr. (Kansas) | Karsen Richard, RHP, R-Jr. (Crowder College) | Jace Miner, LHP, Sr. (Oklahoma) | Kaleb Duncan, OF, R-Soph. (Golden West CC) | Davis Mauzy, OF, Jr. (Blue Mountain CC) | Arnad Mulamekic, LHP, Sr. (Siena) | Owen Reynolds, LHP, Sr. (Oral Roberts).
Program Outlook: Only his second season as head coach at Wichita State, Brian Green has the Shockers out to a 6-9 record to begin 2025, which has seen them drop series to McNeese State, Hawaii and Cal State Fullerton before sweeping Missouri State in a three-game set last weekend to open conference play.
WSU was one win away from the NCAA Tournament last season after making a run as the No. 4 seed in the AAC tournament, but was walked off by No. 3 seed Tulane to end its debut season under Green just over .500. The success resulted in the Shockers losing some key players over the offseason including AAC Freshman of the Year Tommy LaPour to TCU as well as All-AAC selections Caden Favors (MLB Draft) and Derek Williams Jr. (Miami).
Although, All-AAC pick and third baseman Camden Johnson is back alongside AAC All-Freshman team members Tyler Dobbs (LHP) and Lane Haworth (OF). Johnson – .339 average with 20 hits in 15 games – and senior Josh Livingston (team-high .384 AVG & 1.084 OPS) anchor a lineup that’s homegrown. The pitching staff has taken a different look with Green attacking the transfer portal. Jace Miner took off for Oklahoma after a couple of standout seasons for WSU, but has returned to Wichita for his senior campaign. Kansas transfer Grant Adler leds the team in both ERA (3.13) and innings pitched (23.0) giving the Group of Five Shockers a solid ace.
Majority of the time, midweek games should provide the opportunity for Nebraska to right its wrongs from the previous weekend and give a confidence boost heading into the next series. However, as shown by the last few Husker teams, midweek games should not be overlooked and this isn’t any different. Nebraska should at least split the two games, but in reality they need to take both in order to garner some momentum heading into a monstrous nine-game road trip.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.