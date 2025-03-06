HuskerMax Today: Nebrasketball on the Brink, Women's Hoops Advances, Baseball & Softball Home Openers
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry check out where both Nebraska basketball teams are, with the women advancing in the Big Ten Tournament and the men in danger of missing the event entirely. Both baseball and softball are home this weekend, but the baseball team is without a key pitcher for the rest of the season.
Watch the show below, and join the guys live from 9-10 a.m. CST on Mondays and Thursdays.
