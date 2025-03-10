Nebrasketball Roster Tracker
Fred Hoiberg has a big offseason that could make or break his tenure at Nebraska.
Following a trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2024, the Huskers began the 2024-25 campaign 12-2 before finishing 5-12 and missing not only on March Madness but the Big Ten Conference Tournament as well. Results will need to improve in 2025-26.
"We got a lot of guys we got to replace," Hoiberg said after the regular-season finale against Iowa. "Certainly, we're going to be aggressive in the portal. There's no doubt about that.
"It's going to be an important offseason for us."
The transfer portal for men's basketball opens March 24 and runs through April 22.
Also new for this offseason will be an increased roster limit of 15. College men's basketball had been operating at a scholarship limit of 13 but no limit to how many players could be on the roster.
Hoiberg is 80-108 at Nebraska. That number looks better over the last three seasons, at 56-41. But outside of the NCAA Tournament season, in which the Big Red finished third in the Big Ten, they have not finished better than 11th under Hoiberg.
Nebraska is losing six seniors who have exhausted their eligibility, including four of the top five scorers from this past season. One of those seniors is Brice Williams, a likely All-Big Ten selection after averaging 20 points a game in his senior season.
Below you can see the lists for who is returning, who is being added, and who is leaving. Until announced, all available players are considered returning.
Returning
Name
Position
Years Remaining
Justin Bolis
Forward
3
Henry Burt
Forward
2
Berke Büyüktuncel
Forward
2
Connor Essegian
Guard
1
Braden Frager
Forward
4
Jeffrey Grace III
Guard
1
Gavin Griffiths
Guard
2
Sam Hoiberg
Guard
1
Cale Jacobsen
Guard
2
Nick Janowski
Guard
4
Rienk Mast
Forward
1
Incoming
Name
Position
Years Remaining
Previous School
Quentin Rhymes
Forward
4
Hillcrest Prep
Outgoing
Name
Position
Years Remaining
Reason/New School
Juwan Gary
Forward
0
Graduation
Braxton Meah
Center
0
Graduation
Andrew Morgan
Forward
0
Graduation
Ahron Ulis
Guard
0
Graduation
Brice Williams
Guard
0
Graduation
Rollie Worster
Guard
0
Graduation
