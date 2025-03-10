All Huskers

Nebrasketball Roster Tracker

Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers have a massive offseason to restructure the team ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Kaleb Henry

Feb 24, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg watches during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Feb 24, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg watches during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Fred Hoiberg has a big offseason that could make or break his tenure at Nebraska.

Following a trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2024, the Huskers began the 2024-25 campaign 12-2 before finishing 5-12 and missing not only on March Madness but the Big Ten Conference Tournament as well. Results will need to improve in 2025-26.

"We got a lot of guys we got to replace," Hoiberg said after the regular-season finale against Iowa. "Certainly, we're going to be aggressive in the portal. There's no doubt about that.

"It's going to be an important offseason for us."

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg calls a play.
Mar 4, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg calls a play during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The transfer portal for men's basketball opens March 24 and runs through April 22.

Also new for this offseason will be an increased roster limit of 15. College men's basketball had been operating at a scholarship limit of 13 but no limit to how many players could be on the roster.

Hoiberg is 80-108 at Nebraska. That number looks better over the last three seasons, at 56-41. But outside of the NCAA Tournament season, in which the Big Red finished third in the Big Ten, they have not finished better than 11th under Hoiberg.

Nebraska is losing six seniors who have exhausted their eligibility, including four of the top five scorers from this past season. One of those seniors is Brice Williams, a likely All-Big Ten selection after averaging 20 points a game in his senior season.

Nebraska Senior Day ceremony.
Mar 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg, guard Jeffrey Grace III (8), center Braxton Meah (34), guard Rollie Worster (24), forward Andrew Morgan (23), guard Ahron Ulis (2), forward Juwan Gary (4) and guard Brice Williams (3) pose during the Senior Day ceremony before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Below you can see the lists for who is returning, who is being added, and who is leaving. Until announced, all available players are considered returning.

Returning

Name

Position

Years Remaining

Justin Bolis

Forward

3

Henry Burt

Forward

2

Berke Büyüktuncel

Forward

2

Connor Essegian

Guard

1

Braden Frager

Forward

4

Jeffrey Grace III

Guard

1

Gavin Griffiths

Guard

2

Sam Hoiberg

Guard

1

Cale Jacobsen

Guard

2

Nick Janowski

Guard

4

Rienk Mast

Forward

1

Incoming

Name

Position

Years Remaining

Previous School

Quentin Rhymes

Forward

4

Hillcrest Prep

Outgoing

Name

Position

Years Remaining

Reason/New School

Juwan Gary

Forward

0

Graduation

Braxton Meah

Center

0

Graduation

Andrew Morgan

Forward

0

Graduation

Ahron Ulis

Guard

0

Graduation

Brice Williams

Guard

0

Graduation

Rollie Worster

Guard

0

Graduation

