Nebraska Softball Walks Off SDSU, Sweeps Big Red Spring Fling
The No. 20 Nebraska Cornhuskers are undefeated at home after going 4-0 at the Big Red Spring Fling.
After taking the first two games via run rules Saturday, the Huskers beat Northern Iowa 9-1 and then defeated South Dakota State 5-4 in extra innings.
Game One
Hannah Camenzind led Nebraska to a 4-2 win over Northern Iowa, tossing a five-hit complete-game gem to improve her record to 3-2. It was her first complete game of the season.
At the plate, the Valley, Neb., native was also a standout, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Abbie Squier and Jordy Bahl both homered for the Huskers, while Kacie Hoffman added a triple and an RBI, going 2-for-3.
Post-Game Notes | Box Score
- Nebraska posted its third straight run-rule win and 14th of the season in 24 games.
- NU scored in three of its four innings against UNI. Through the first three games of the Big Red Spring Fling, the Huskers have scored in 12 of their 14 innings.
- The Huskers hit two home runs in the game. Nebraska is now 18-0 this season when hitting at least one home run.
- Hannah Camenzind tossed her first complete game as a Husker and the fifth of her career.
- Hannah Camenzind also had a career-high two doubles while extending her hitting streak to nine games.
- Abbie Squier homered for the second straight game.
- Jordy Bahl hit a three-run homer, giving her nine home runs and 22 extra-base hits in her 23 games this season.
Game Two
Bella Bacon delivered a walk-off RBI in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Huskers a win over the Jackrabbits.
The game remained competitive throughout, featuring four lead changes and two ties across nine innings. Nebraska (19-6) out-hit South Dakota State (9-13) 8-5, with the Jackrabbits managing just three hits in the first seven innings, two of which were home runs.
Ava Kuszak led Nebraska at the plate, going 3-for-5, while Squier hit the Huskers' only home run — a game-tying shot in the bottom of the eighth. Olivia DiNardo contributed with two RBIs.
Bahl (10-3) earned the win, pitching a career-high 9.0 innings, striking out seven batters, and allowing three earned runs.
SDSU grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and NU finally got on the board in the fifth when Ava Kuszak reached first on the error, Bahl singled and Samantha Bland walked to load the bases with one out.
DiNardo singled to drive in Bahl and Kuszak, tying the game at 2-2 as they headed into the sixth inning.
The Huskers took the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Squier walked and Kuszak singled to center, moving Squier to third. Bahl then hit a sacrifice fly to bring Squier home, putting Nebraska ahead 3-2.
South Dakota State responded with a two-out solo home run in the top of the seventh, tying the game 3-3.
In the eighth, the Jackrabbits took a 4-3 lead after a Husker error, but Squier answered with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning, leveling the score at 4-4.
In the bottom of the ninth, Hannah Camenzind reached on a fielder’s choice, and Lauren Camenzind advanced to first on an error, putting H. Camenzind on third. Bacon then hit a walk-off RBI fielder's choice to score Hannah Camenzind, securing a 5-4 victory for Nebraska after nine thrilling innings.
Postgame Notes
- Jordy Bahl pitched a career-high 9.0 innings.
- NU is now 19-0 when it hits a home run.
- Abbie Squier has homered in three straight games for the Big Red.
- Nebraska is 2-1 in extra-inning games in 2025. Both of those wins have come against South Dakota State.
Nebraska will kick off Big Ten conference play at Ohio State Friday at 5 p.m. CDT and will be streamed on B1G+, with radio coverage available on the Huskers Radio Network.
The games on Friday and Saturday will count toward the conference standings, while Sunday’s game will not.
