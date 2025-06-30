Two Intriguing Astros Prospects Named to 2025 AL All-Star Futures Game Roster
The MLB's 2025 All-Star Futures Game rosters were announced on Monday morning and there were two Houston Astros prospects that made the cut.
One of them was a no-brainer, the other was a bit more surprising though it does make sense. The two participants will be shortstop Brice Matthews and right-handed pitcher Alimber Santa.
This game is meant to highlight the best that the next generation of MLB starters has to offer, meaning that the decision makers are very high on those two Astros Youngsters.
With Cam Smith graduating earlier this season, Matthews is now Houston's top prospect. Many believe he could end up making his debut at some time this season as he continues to impress at the plate and learns second base.
The 23-year-old has actually only gotten better as he moves up the Astros organization. He has posted a .285/.403/.492 slash line with 10 home runs and 23 stolen bases in 67 games at the Triple-A level during this campaign.
It's clear that they are getting him ready to become the next answer at second base, as that's pretty much exclusively what he plays now after primarily being a shortstop the two years prior.
Santa was a bit more surprising of a selection, but not because of anything he has done on the field. Many of the overall selections came from the MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list. Santa is barely in Houston's Top 30, however, as he is in that last spot as of the latest ranking.
The 22-year-old has earned his spot with a 1.27 ERA with 50 strikeouts over 49.2 innings over work out of the bullpen this season.
