Two Intriguing Astros Prospects Named to 2025 AL All-Star Futures Game Roster

The Houston Astros will have two intriguing prospects represent them during the 2025 All-Star Futures Game, as rosters were announced on Monday.

Dylan Sanders

Feb 14, 2025; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Houston Astros infielder Brice Matthews (86) works out during spring training at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.
Feb 14, 2025; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Houston Astros infielder Brice Matthews (86) works out during spring training at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The MLB's 2025 All-Star Futures Game rosters were announced on Monday morning and there were two Houston Astros prospects that made the cut.

One of them was a no-brainer, the other was a bit more surprising though it does make sense. The two participants will be shortstop Brice Matthews and right-handed pitcher Alimber Santa.

This game is meant to highlight the best that the next generation of MLB starters has to offer, meaning that the decision makers are very high on those two Astros Youngsters.

With Cam Smith graduating earlier this season, Matthews is now Houston's top prospect. Many believe he could end up making his debut at some time this season as he continues to impress at the plate and learns second base.

The 23-year-old has actually only gotten better as he moves up the Astros organization. He has posted a .285/.403/.492 slash line with 10 home runs and 23 stolen bases in 67 games at the Triple-A level during this campaign.

It's clear that they are getting him ready to become the next answer at second base, as that's pretty much exclusively what he plays now after primarily being a shortstop the two years prior.

Santa was a bit more surprising of a selection, but not because of anything he has done on the field. Many of the overall selections came from the MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list. Santa is barely in Houston's Top 30, however, as he is in that last spot as of the latest ranking.

The 22-year-old has earned his spot with a 1.27 ERA with 50 strikeouts over 49.2 innings over work out of the bullpen this season.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

