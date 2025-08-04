Nebraska Baseball Alum, Drew Christo Signs Free Agent Deal with Atlanta Braves
Drew Christo continues the high-profile Nebraska baseball pitching signings with Major League Baseball.
The Elkhorn native and Husker senior signed an undrafted free agent contract and reported to the spring training complex of the Atlanta Braves organization on Monday. He becomes the third Nebraska pitcher from the 2024-25 team to continue with a Major League Baseball organization after fellow Huskers Mason McConnaughey and Luke Broderick were picked in the MLB draft in June.
Christo finished his season going 3-2 with a save and a 5.61 ERA in a team-high 31 appearances, tied for the sixth-most in a season by a Nebraska pitcher in the school's history. The right-handed pitcher ended with 51 strikeouts in 51.1 innings and held opponents to a .260 batting average in his outings across 2025.
Christo totaled seven wins, two saves, and a 4.98 ERA in his four season in Lincoln. He would end his Husker tenure with 128 strikeouts in 133.2 innings making 64 mound appearances including 13 starts. Christo played for the Big Red from 2022-2025, ending on a high note in a three shutout inning relief against Penn State to send the Huskers to the Big Ten Tournament championship game in May.
Before arriving in Lincoln, Christo was one of the nation's top high school seniors, finishing ranked No. 44 nationally by Perfect Game. The son of former Nebraska quarterback Monte Christo earned first-team all-state and first-team super state distinction in football, while also earning first-team all-state in basketball and baseball. He was a state football title winner as a senior and was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021. He was also honored with the Male Athlete of the Year in Nebraska in 2021.
Christo was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2023 and 2024, earning Academic All-Big Ten in 2023-2025.
