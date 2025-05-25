All Huskers

Nebraska Beats Penn State, Advances to Big Ten Baseball Tournament Championship

The Huskers are back in the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the second straight year.

Kaleb Henry

Gabe Swansen celebrates with teammates.
Gabe Swansen celebrates with teammates. / Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska is one win away from successful defending its Big Ten Baseball Tournament title from a year ago.

The 8-seed Nebraska beat the 9-seed Penn State in the semifinals at Charles Schwab Field Saturday, 6-3. The Huskers improve to 31-27 while while the Nittany Lions end their year at 33-23.

Nebraska struck first with a Hogan Helligso sinle that scored by Dylan Carey and Case Sanderson. Penn State not only struck back, but took the lead with an RBI double in the third before a pair of solo home runs in the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, Riley Silva doubled to score Rhett Stokes before Robby Bolin grounded out but brought home Helligso.

Leading 4-3, Gabe Swansen added some insurance with a two-run homer in the seventh inning.

Tucker Timmerman, Drew Christo, and Luke Broderick combined to pitch the nine innings Saturday. Timmerman allowed three runs on four hits over 3.1 innings, and Christo did no allow a run over the next 3.0 innings.

Broderick closed out the game, not allowing a run over the final 2.2 innings. Broderick gave up two hits, walked three, and struck out four to earn his 12th save of the year.

Nebraska will take on 2-seed UCLA in the championship game on Sunday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

