Nebraska Beats Penn State, Advances to Big Ten Baseball Tournament Championship
Nebraska is one win away from successful defending its Big Ten Baseball Tournament title from a year ago.
The 8-seed Nebraska beat the 9-seed Penn State in the semifinals at Charles Schwab Field Saturday, 6-3. The Huskers improve to 31-27 while while the Nittany Lions end their year at 33-23.
Nebraska struck first with a Hogan Helligso sinle that scored by Dylan Carey and Case Sanderson. Penn State not only struck back, but took the lead with an RBI double in the third before a pair of solo home runs in the fourth.
In the bottom of the fourth, Riley Silva doubled to score Rhett Stokes before Robby Bolin grounded out but brought home Helligso.
Leading 4-3, Gabe Swansen added some insurance with a two-run homer in the seventh inning.
Tucker Timmerman, Drew Christo, and Luke Broderick combined to pitch the nine innings Saturday. Timmerman allowed three runs on four hits over 3.1 innings, and Christo did no allow a run over the next 3.0 innings.
Broderick closed out the game, not allowing a run over the final 2.2 innings. Broderick gave up two hits, walked three, and struck out four to earn his 12th save of the year.
Nebraska will take on 2-seed UCLA in the championship game on Sunday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Tennessee Evens Series with Nebraska Softball in Knoxville Super Regional
- Nebraska Upsets Top-Seeded Oregon to Win Pool A, Advance to Big Ten Baseball Tournament Semifinals
- Florida State Seminoles Commit Jaylen Scott Hopeful to Visit Nebraska Football
- 2028 DL Tristin Chatmon Set to Participate in Camp
- Nebraska Football Makes the Top 7 for 4-Star ATH Jacob Eberhart
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.