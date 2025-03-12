Nebraska Baseball Dominates Wichita State in First Midweek Game of the Season
The first midweek game that Nebraska baseball was able to get in was a dominant effort from the Big Red.
Nebraska rolled Wichita State 10-1 Tuesday at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. The Huskers improve to 6-10 on the year while the Shockers fall to 6-8.
Carson Jasa was a force on the mound, striking out eight over 5.0 innings. He didn't allow a run on the two hits and a walk.
Nebraska put the pressure on early, loading the bases in the bottom of the first inning. Cael Frost got the scoring started with an RBI fielder's choice.
Three more runs came in the fifth inning as the Huskers took advantage of two Shocker errors. Leaving no doubt, Nebraska added one more run in the seventh and five in the eighth.
The only run for Wichita State came came on a solo home run in the sixth inning.
The Huskers tallied eight hits on the night, led by the 3-for-5 effort from Devin Nunez.
Nebraska and Wichita State play again Tuesday at 6 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Roy Helu With Bo Pelini Stories & Thoughts on Current Nebraska Football Team
- Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule Meets with the Media Ahead of Spring Football
- Matt Rhule Officially Hires Pat Stewart as General Manager for Nebraska Football
- What If: The 1978 College Football Season
- Catching Up on Nebraska Football’s Offseason
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.