Nebraska Baseball Dominates Wichita State in First Midweek Game of the Season

The Huskers get their first midweek win of the season.

Kaleb Henry

Devin Nunez smiles after collecting the second out of the top of the ninth inning.
Devin Nunez smiles after collecting the second out of the top of the ninth inning. / Amarillo Mullen

The first midweek game that Nebraska baseball was able to get in was a dominant effort from the Big Red.

Nebraska rolled Wichita State 10-1 Tuesday at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. The Huskers improve to 6-10 on the year while the Shockers fall to 6-8.

Carson Jasa was a force on the mound, striking out eight over 5.0 innings. He didn't allow a run on the two hits and a walk.

Starting pitcher Carson Jasa fires a pitch to home plate.
Starting pitcher Carson Jasa fires a pitch to home plate. / Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska put the pressure on early, loading the bases in the bottom of the first inning. Cael Frost got the scoring started with an RBI fielder's choice.

Three more runs came in the fifth inning as the Huskers took advantage of two Shocker errors. Leaving no doubt, Nebraska added one more run in the seventh and five in the eighth.

The only run for Wichita State came came on a solo home run in the sixth inning.

The Huskers gather for a pregame prayer prior to their game against the Wichita State Shockers.
The Huskers gather for a pregame prayer prior to their game against the Wichita State Shockers. / Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers tallied eight hits on the night, led by the 3-for-5 effort from Devin Nunez.

Nebraska and Wichita State play again Tuesday at 6 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

Box score | Gallery

