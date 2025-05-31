All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Eliminates Holy Cross from the Chapel Hill Regional

The Huskers live to fight another day, eliminating the Crusaders Saturday in Chapel Hill.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska second baseman Cayden Brumbaugh launches a home run against Holy Cross in the Chapel Hill Regional.
Nebraska second baseman Cayden Brumbaugh launches a home run against Holy Cross in the Chapel Hill Regional. / Nebraska Athletics
The baseball season is still alive for the Big Red.

Nebraska eliminated Holy Cross from the Chapel Hill Regional Saturday afternoon, 4-1. The Husker improve to 33-28 while the Crusaders end their season at 31-27.

Holy Cross briefly held a lead. The Crusaders got a solo home run from Sean Scanlon in the fifth inning to take a 1-0 lead.

But that advantage for the team from Massachussetts was short lived.

Nebraska immedately took over with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth from Cayden Brumbaugh. Hogan Helligson then delivered in back-to-back innings, lifting a solo home run int eh seventh before knocking a single to drive in Rhett Stokes in the eighth.

The Big Red bullpen got a reprieve from using as many arms as were needed in the opening game. Ty Horn allowed one run in 7.1 innings, giving up five hits while striking out six. Luke Broderick earned his 13th save of the year with 1.2 innings of hitless work.

Nebraska advances to another elimination game on Sunday. The Huskers will take on the loser of North Carolina and Oklahoma at 11 a.m. CDT.

