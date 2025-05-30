Amy Williams Shakes Up Nebraska Women's Basketball Coaching Staff
The Nebraska women's basketball coaching staff will see familiar faces in new roles next season.
Head coach Amy Williams announced Friday the elevation of Amanda Hart to general manager, with Taylor Edwards moving into a full-time assistant coaching role.
Hart, who has served as Nebraska's Director of Operations since Williams was named the Husker head coach in 2016, has spent nine seasons with the Big Red. Hart has helped Nebraska to five consecutive postseason tournament trips, including three NCAA Tournament bids in the past four seasons.
Hart coordinates all aspects of Nebraska's team travel and assists in scheduling. She also plays a major role in Nebraska's women's basketball summer camps. She coordinates interactions between the Nebraska women's basketball program and all areas of the department, including Athletic Communications, Marketing, Digital Media and Ticketing to help promote the program across all platforms. She played an important role in Nebraska's first sellout of a women's basketball game at Pinnacle Bank Arena with 15,042 fans in an 82-79 win over No. 2 Iowa on Feb. 11, 2024. She has helped Nebraska to nine consecutive top-25 attendance rankings during her time at Nebraska, including No. 16 in NCAA Division I in 2024-25.
“We are thrilled to elevate Amanda to our General Manager role with Nebraska women’s basketball," Williams said. "As our Director of Operations, she has been involved with all of the major decision making within our program and has worked closely with all internal departments on campus as well as all the external people who touch our program. She has played a significant role in expanding our NIL efforts, and as we move toward further change in the day-to-day operations in college athletics, I can think of no one better equipped to handle the duties of General Manager.”
Edwards, who has served as a graduate assistant manager for the Huskers the past two seasons, helped the Big Red to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2024 and 2025. In addition to her position as assistant coach, Edwards will be Nebraska's assistant director of scouting and operations.
“Keeping Taylor Edwards on staff with our program was a huge win for Nebraska women’s basketball," Williams said. "She has been an incredible resource for our student-athletes and she has an excellent mind for the game. She is a tireless worker and has a passion to be here working in this program.”
A four-year contributor at Montana State-Billings from 2015-16 through 2018-19, Edwards spent one season as an assistant at MSU-Billings in 2019-20, before spending three seasons at Carroll College as an assistant coach.
Despite the departures of multiple seniors, including first-team All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski, Nebraska brings back a plethora of talent for next season. That includes guard Britt Prince, who was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team this past season. The Huskers also return former Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts, who missed much of last season with an injury, as well as starters Logan Nissley, Jessica Petrie and Callin Hake, among others.
NU has also added several transfers during the offseason: Claire Johnson (Samford), Emily Fisher (Maryland), Hailey Weaver (Northwestern), and Eliza Maupin (Kansas State). Alanna Neale is the lone high school signee.
Nebraska is coming off of back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in a decade. The Huskers are 86-47 over the past four years, with three NCAA Tournament appearances.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebrasketball Reveals Non-Conference Slate for 2025-26 Season
- Dave Feit’s Greatest Huskers by the Numbers: 90 – Alex Henery
- Big Ten Announces Several More Nebraska Football Kickoff Times
- Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Previews Upcoming Husker Camp
- Watch: Nebraska Commit Trae Taylor Prepares for Upcoming Illinois High School Season
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.