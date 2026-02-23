Nebraska Upsets No. 16 Florida State at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington

Husker baseball wasn't perfect on Sunday, but it was dang close.

Nebraska closed out its weekend in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field with an upset of No. 16 Florida State, 10-1. The Huskers improved to 4-3, while the Seminoles fell to 4-2.

The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Big Red.

HUSKERS WIN! 🌽



Nebraska takes down #16 Florida State 10-1 pic.twitter.com/cWeGpUen65 — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 22, 2026

The Game

The Huskers jumped all over this one from the start.

Mac Moyer led with a walk before Jett Buck drilled a double off the left field wall to put runners on second and third base. After a Case Sanderwon walked to load the bases, Joshua Overbeek got the scoring started with a sacrifice fly.

The next batter, Dylan Carey, smoked a ground-rule double to left center, scoring two more. Two innings later, a Carey single would score Buck and move Sanderson up a base. Cole Kichens then plated Sanderson on a groundout to third base

Five runs were more than enough on Sunday, but the Huskers got three more in the sixth inning and a pair in the seventh. Those last two runs came courtesy of an inside-the-park home run for Carey.

The lone Seminole run came on a Myles Bailey home run in the fourth inning.

The Stats

Three Husker pitchers combined to give up just the one run on two hits, walking three and striking out 14.

Gavin Blachowicz earned the win for his 5.0 innings of work. The run was scored on his watch, as was one of the hits. He issued two free passes and struckout six Seminoles.

Nebraska pitcher Gavin Blachowicz got the win for his 5.0 innings of work against No. 16 Florida State at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. | Nebraska Athletics

Colin Nowaczyk and Cooper Katskee did 2.0 innings each and both notched four strikeouts.

The Husker hitters tallied 10 hits, led by the 3-for-5 effort from Carey. The shortstop fell a triple shy of the cycle as he drove in five runs.

Both teams stranded five runners.

What's Next

Nebraska returns to play next weekend, with a three-game series at No. 9 Auburn. First pitch on Friday is set for 6 p.m. CST. Every game will be streamed on ESPN+ and SECN+

The Tigers are 6-1 this season, including wins in Arlington this weekend over both Kansas State and Florida State. Before facing Nebraska, Auburn will host West Georgia on Wednesday.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 [7 inn.] (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 Nebraska 9, Grand Canyon 1 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 Stanford 11, Nebraska 6 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 Louisville 4, Nebraska 2 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 Kansas State 3, Nebraska 3 FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 Nebraska 10, Florida State 1 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 at Auburn 6 p.m. SECN+

Feb. 28 at Auburn 2 p.m. SECN+

Mar. 1 at Auburn 1 p.m. SECN+

Mar. 3 vs. Omaha 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 4 vs. South Dakota State 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 6 vs. Michigan State 2 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs. Michigan State 1 p.m.

Mar. 8 vs. Michigan State 12 p.m.

Mar. 11 North Dakota State 6 p.m.

Mar. 13 vs. Maine 6 p.m.

Mar. 14 vs. Maine 2 p.m.

Mar. 15 vs. Maine 12 p.m.

Mar. 17 at Wichita State 6 p.m.

Mar. 18 at Wichita State 2 p.m.

Mar. 20 at Michigan 3 p.m.

Mar. 21 at Michigan 1 p.m.

Mar. 22 at Michigan 12 p.m.

Mar. 24 at Kansas State 6 p.m.

Mar. 27 vs. Indiana 6 p.m.

Mar. 28 vs. Indiana 2 p.m.

Mar. 29 vs. Indiana 12 p.m.

Mar. 31 at Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 3 vs. Penn State 6 p.m.

Apr. 4 vs. Penn State 2 p.m.

Apr. 5 vs. Penn State 12 p.m.

Apr. 7 vs. Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 10 at Oregon 7 p.m.

Apr. 11 at Oregon 4 p.m.

Apr. 12 at Oregon 2 p.m.

Apr 14 vs. Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 17 vs. USC 6 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs. USC 2 p.m.

Apr. 19 vs. USC 12 p.m.

Apr. 21 at Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 24 at Illinois 6 p.m.

Apr. 25 at Illinois 3 p.m.

Apr. 26 at Illinois 1 p.m.

Apr. 28 vs. Kansas State 6 p.m.

May 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m.

May 2 at Ohio State 2 p.m.

May 3 at Ohio State 12 p.m.

May 8 vs. Iowa 6 p.m.

May 9 vs. Iowa 2 p.m.

May 10 vs. Iowa 1 p.m.

May 12 at Creighton 6 p.m.

May 14 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 15 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 16 at Minnesota 1 p.m.

May 19-24 Big Ten Tournament

Home games are bolded. All times central.