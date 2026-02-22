Kansas State Hands Nebraska Third Straight Loss

Three games after starting 3-0, Nebraska baseball is .500.

Nebraska fell to Kansas State at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series on Saturday night at Globe Life Field, 5-3. The Wildcats improved to 5-1, while the Huskers fell to 3-3.

This was the first of three matchups between the old Big Eight/12 foes this season.

The Game

Nebraska looked to be primed to strike first, putting runners on the corners with no outs in the bottom of the first inning. However, three straight strikeouts ended the threat.

Kansas State, instead, took the first lead. A leadoff walk to open the second led to a stolen base. Two batters later, the Wildcat was in on an RBI single to center.

The Huskers didn't play the rest of the game from behind, though.

In the third inning, Mac Moyer knocked a single and moved over to third on a double from Case Sanderson. Jsohua Overbeek ripped a double into the gap, scoring them both and giving NU a 2-1 lead.

Nebraska third baseman Joshua Overbeek doubled and drove in two runs against Kansas State at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington. | Nebraska Athletics

A Wildcat error in the fifth inning helped the Huskers tack on another run. But that's where the scoring ended for the Big Red.

Kansas State tied the game in the top of the sixth inning, scoring two runs with just one hit. The damage could have been worse, with the Wildcats having the bases loaded before the two-out single scored those runs.

K-State took the lead for good in the eighth inning. The Wildcats got a single and a four-pitch walk to put a runner in scoring position. A passed ball moved them both up, before a sacrifice fly and an RBI single gave KSU a 5-3 lead.

Nebraska's offense went down in order in each of the eighth and ninth innings.

The Stats

The Husker pitchers combined to give up five runs, all earned, on just four hits Saturday. They struck out nine and issued seven walks.

Carson Jasa didn't factor into the decision for his 5.2 innings of work. He allowed three runs on two hits, walking four and striking out eight.

Nebraska hitters notched six hits, led by the 2-for-3 effort from Moyer. He also drew two walks to reach base four times. Overbeek had the only two RBI in the game.

The Huskers left seven runners on base, while the Wildcats stranded six.

What's Next

Nebraska wraps up play at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series against No. 16 Florida State on Sunday.

The Seminoles are 4-1 on the the year. They're coming off an 8-5 Saturday loss to No. 9 Auburn.

First pitch from Globe Life Field is set for 2:30 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on FloCollege.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 [7 inn.] (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 Nebraska 9, Grand Canyon 1 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 Stanford 11, Nebraska 6 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 Louisville 4, Nebraska 2 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 Kansas State 3, Nebraska 3 FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 vs. Florida State 2:30 p.m. FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 at Auburn SECN+

Feb. 28 at Auburn SECN+

Mar. 1 at Auburn SECN+

Mar. 3 vs. Omaha 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 4 vs. South Dakota State 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 6 vs. Michigan State 2 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs. Michigan State 1 p.m.

Mar. 8 vs. Michigan State 12 p.m.

Mar. 11 North Dakota State 6 p.m.

Mar. 13 vs. Maine 6 p.m.

Mar. 14 vs. Maine 2 p.m.

Mar. 15 vs. Maine 12 p.m.

Mar. 17 at Wichita State 6 p.m.

Mar. 18 at Wichita State 2 p.m.

Mar. 20 at Michigan 3 p.m.

Mar. 21 at Michigan 1 p.m.

Mar. 22 at Michigan 12 p.m.

Mar. 24 at Kansas State 6 p.m.

Mar. 27 vs. Indiana 6 p.m.

Mar. 28 vs. Indiana 2 p.m.

Mar. 29 vs. Indiana 12 p.m.

Mar. 31 at Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 3 vs. Penn State 6 p.m.

Apr. 4 vs. Penn State 2 p.m.

Apr. 5 vs. Penn State 12 p.m.

Apr. 7 vs. Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 10 at Oregon 7 p.m.

Apr. 11 at Oregon 4 p.m.

Apr. 12 at Oregon 2 p.m.

Apr 14 vs. Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 17 vs. USC 6 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs. USC 2 p.m.

Apr. 19 vs. USC 12 p.m.

Apr. 21 at Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 24 at Illinois 6 p.m.

Apr. 25 at Illinois 3 p.m.

Apr. 26 at Illinois 1 p.m.

Apr. 28 vs. Kansas State 6 p.m.

May 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m.

May 2 at Ohio State 2 p.m.

May 3 at Ohio State 12 p.m.

May 8 vs. Iowa 6 p.m.

May 9 vs. Iowa 2 p.m.

May 10 vs. Iowa 1 p.m.

May 12 at Creighton 6 p.m.

May 14 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 15 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 16 at Minnesota 1 p.m.

May 19-24 Big Ten Tournament

Home games are bolded. All times central.