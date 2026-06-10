Nebraska Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27
In this story:
The offseason is here and that means potential roster reconstruction.
Nebraska baseball is bringing in 17 players from the high school and junior college ranks, but several Huskers are already departing. Those departures come by way of exhausted eligibility, the Major League Baseball draft, and the transfer portal.
The Huskers put together the best season in years, going 43-17 overall and 23-7, the latter being good enough to finish second in the 17-team Big Ten Conference. The Big Red hosted a regional for the first time since 2008, but bowed out with a 1-2 showing.
The transfer portal window runs from June 1 through June 30. Follow along with all of the developments below.
- Exhausted Eligibility
- MLB Draft with Remaining Eligibility
- Transfers Out
- Transfers In
- Returners
- High School Signees
- Junior College Additions
- Transfer Updates
Exhausted Eligibility
Name
Position
Lynden Bruegman
LHP
Jett Buck
INF
Dylan Carey
INF
Caleb Clark
LHP
Grant Cleavinger
LHP
Cole Kitchens
INF
Kevin Mannell
RHP
Joshua Overbeek
INF
Rhett Stokes
INF
Jalen Worthley
LHP
MLB Draft with Remaining Eligibility
Name
Position
Ty Horn
RHP
Transfers Out
Name
Position
Years Remaining
New School
OF
1
Cooper Katskee
RHP
1
Carter Kutz
RHP
4
Nico Newhan
INF
2
Blake Sebastian
RHP
4
Transfers In
Name
Position
Years Remaining
Previous School
Caleb Hoover
OF/INF
2
South Carolina
Cole Moore
RHP
3
Iowa
Returners
Name
Position
Years Remaining
Pryce Bender
RHP
2
Gavin Blachowicz
RHP
2
Blake Encarnacion
RHP
3
Trey Fikes
C
1
Preston Freeman
OF
1
Cooper Grace
RHP
3
Drew Grego
OF
3
Ryan Harrahill
RHP
1
Carson Jasa
RHP
2
Will Jesske
OF
1
Carter Kelley
INF
1
Miken Miller
C
1
May Moyer
OF
1
Colin Nowaczyk
LHP
2
Devin Nunez
OF
2
Chase Olson
LHP
3
Auden Pankonin
RHP
3
Case Sanderson
INF
1
Joey Senstock
INF
4
Braxton Stewart
LHP
2
Reed Strohmeyer
INF
3
Tucker Timmerman
RHP
1
J'Shawn Unger
RHP
2
Jeter Worthley
C
3
Jace Ziola
RHP
3
High School Signees
Name
Position
High School (State)
Cal Anthony
OF
Creighton Prep (NE)
Brody Jindra
SS/RHP
Millard South (NE)
Cooper Kardokus
INF
Edmond Memorial (OK)
Colton Petersmith
OF
Rolla (MO)
Wyatt Reeder
INF
Home School (SD)
Colton Roemmich
RHP
West Des Moines Valley (IA)
Rowen Scholting
RHP
Millard West (NE)
Zane Shaw
RHP
Lawrence Free State (KS)
Drew Sullivan
RHP
Dubuque (IA)
Charlie Ziola
OF
Creighton Prep (NE)
Junior College Additions
Name
Position
Junior College
Logan Groh
INF
Johnson County
Keston Holman
RHP
Johnson County
Cohen Nelson
LHP
Cloud County
Tyler Ness
INF
McLennan
Lachlan Rosser
LHP
Hutchinson
Tyce Powers
LHP
Northwest Mississippi
Brynner Waiolama
RHP
Iowa Western
Transfer Updates
Cooper Katskee, RHP - Entered Portal on June 9
After two years at Indiana and one at Miami (OH), Katskee's lone season at Nebraska went well. The righty posted a 6-2 record over 18 appearances, with a 5.71 ERA.
While in Bloomington, Katskee had an ERA of 8.22 with 18 strikeouts and nine walks. In Lincoln, he notched 65 Ks to 24 walks.
Caleb Hoover, OF/INF - Committed to Nebraska on June 6
The Texas native began his college career at Grayson College before transferring to South Carolina for the 2026 season. This year with the Gamecocks, Hoover played in eight games, going hitless over nine at-bats. He did reach base on one walk and a two HPB, leading to a trio of runs scored.
Cole Moore, RHP - Committed to Nebraska on June 6
A homegrown Iowan, Moore pitched in 20 games, including seven starts as a true freshman. He finished 2026 with a 3-0 record, notching a 4.68 ERA. He had 23 strikeouts and 17 walks on the year.
Max Buettenback, OF - Entered Portal on June 5
A Lincoln Southeast grad, Buettenback dropped back in the pecking order as a junior compared to his sophomore year.
Buettenback made 31 starts across 40 appearances in 2025. In 2026, he played in 32 games with 16 starts.
This past season also saw Buettenback take a step back in average (.286 to .206) and slugging percentage (.532 to .412), as well as every batting category, with nearly half as many at-bats.
Nico Newhan, INF - Entered Portal on June 5
After one season at Grossmont College, where he was named the Pacific Coast Athletic Association Player of the Year, Newhan made just eight appearances and three starts in Lincoln. He posted a .143 batting average, which included a home run against Auburn back in February.
Carter Kutz, RHP - Entered Portal on June 2
Out of Wisconsin, Kutz was rated as the No. 24 third baseman in the 2025 class from Perfect Game. He did not see action in Lincoln.
Blake Sebastian, RHP - Entered Portal on June 1
Perfect Game's No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Kansas for the class of 2025, Sebastian redshirted during the 2026 season at Nebraska.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
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Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry