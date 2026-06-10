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Nebraska Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27

The offseason is officially here for Nebraska baseball. The transfer portal runs from June 1 through June 30.
Kaleb Henry|
Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt got the Huskers to host a regional for the first time since 2008. He'll try to run it back in 2027.
Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt got the Huskers to host a regional for the first time since 2008. He'll try to run it back in 2027. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

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The offseason is here and that means potential roster reconstruction.

Nebraska baseball is bringing in 17 players from the high school and junior college ranks, but several Huskers are already departing. Those departures come by way of exhausted eligibility, the Major League Baseball draft, and the transfer portal.

The Huskers put together the best season in years, going 43-17 overall and 23-7, the latter being good enough to finish second in the 17-team Big Ten Conference. The Big Red hosted a regional for the first time since 2008, but bowed out with a 1-2 showing.

A general view of Haymarket Park for the Lincoln Regional game between Nebraska and Ole Miss.
Haymarket Park was the home of a regional for the first time since Nebraska was in the Big 12 Conference. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The transfer portal window runs from June 1 through June 30. Follow along with all of the developments below.

  1. Exhausted Eligibility
  2. MLB Draft with Remaining Eligibility
  3. Transfers Out
  4. Transfers In
  5. Returners
  6. High School Signees
  7. Junior College Additions
  8. Transfer Updates

Exhausted Eligibility

Name

Position

Lynden Bruegman

LHP

Jett Buck

INF

Dylan Carey

INF

Caleb Clark

LHP

Grant Cleavinger

LHP

Cole Kitchens

INF

Kevin Mannell

RHP

Joshua Overbeek

INF

Rhett Stokes

INF

Jalen Worthley

LHP

MLB Draft with Remaining Eligibility

Name

Position

Ty Horn

RHP

Transfers Out

Name

Position

Years Remaining

New School

Max Buettenback

OF

1

Cooper Katskee

RHP

1

Carter Kutz

RHP

4

Nico Newhan

INF

2

Blake Sebastian

RHP

4

Transfers In

Name

Position

Years Remaining

Previous School

Caleb Hoover

OF/INF

2

South Carolina

Cole Moore

RHP

3

Iowa

Returners

Name

Position

Years Remaining

Pryce Bender

RHP

2

Gavin Blachowicz

RHP

2

Blake Encarnacion

RHP

3

Trey Fikes

C

1

Preston Freeman

OF

1

Cooper Grace

RHP

3

Drew Grego

OF

3

Ryan Harrahill

RHP

1

Carson Jasa

RHP

2

Will Jesske

OF

1

Carter Kelley

INF

1

Miken Miller

C

1

May Moyer

OF

1

Colin Nowaczyk

LHP

2

Devin Nunez

OF

2

Chase Olson

LHP

3

Auden Pankonin

RHP

3

Case Sanderson

INF

1

Joey Senstock

INF

4

Braxton Stewart

LHP

2

Reed Strohmeyer

INF

3

Tucker Timmerman

RHP

1

J'Shawn Unger

RHP

2

Jeter Worthley

C

3

Jace Ziola

RHP

3

High School Signees

Name

Position

High School (State)

Cal Anthony

OF

Creighton Prep (NE)

Brody Jindra

SS/RHP

Millard South (NE)

Cooper Kardokus

INF

Edmond Memorial (OK)

Colton Petersmith

OF

Rolla (MO)

Wyatt Reeder

INF

Home School (SD)

Colton Roemmich

RHP

West Des Moines Valley (IA)

Rowen Scholting

RHP

Millard West (NE)

Zane Shaw

RHP

Lawrence Free State (KS)

Drew Sullivan

RHP

Dubuque (IA)

Charlie Ziola

OF

Creighton Prep (NE)

Junior College Additions

Name

Position

Junior College

Logan Groh

INF

Johnson County

Keston Holman

RHP

Johnson County

Cohen Nelson

LHP

Cloud County

Tyler Ness

INF

McLennan

Lachlan Rosser

LHP

Hutchinson

Tyce Powers

LHP

Northwest Mississippi

Brynner Waiolama

RHP

Iowa Western

Transfer Updates

Cooper Katskee, RHP - Entered Portal on June 9

After two years at Indiana and one at Miami (OH), Katskee's lone season at Nebraska went well. The righty posted a 6-2 record over 18 appearances, with a 5.71 ERA.

Cooper Katskee celebrates an inning-ending double play
Pitcher Cooper Katskee is in the transfer portal with one year of eligibility. | Amarillo Mullen

While in Bloomington, Katskee had an ERA of 8.22 with 18 strikeouts and nine walks. In Lincoln, he notched 65 Ks to 24 walks.

Caleb Hoover, OF/INF - Committed to Nebraska on June 6

The Texas native began his college career at Grayson College before transferring to South Carolina for the 2026 season. This year with the Gamecocks, Hoover played in eight games, going hitless over nine at-bats. He did reach base on one walk and a two HPB, leading to a trio of runs scored.

Cole Moore, RHP - Committed to Nebraska on June 6

A homegrown Iowan, Moore pitched in 20 games, including seven starts as a true freshman. He finished 2026 with a 3-0 record, notching a 4.68 ERA. He had 23 strikeouts and 17 walks on the year.

Max Buettenback, OF - Entered Portal on June 5

A Lincoln Southeast grad, Buettenback dropped back in the pecking order as a junior compared to his sophomore year.

Nebraska outfielder Max Buettenback prepares to swing at a pitch from Northeastern.
Outfielder Max Buettenback will finish his collegiate career away from Lincoln. | Nebraska Athletics

Buettenback made 31 starts across 40 appearances in 2025. In 2026, he played in 32 games with 16 starts.

This past season also saw Buettenback take a step back in average (.286 to .206) and slugging percentage (.532 to .412), as well as every batting category, with nearly half as many at-bats.

Nico Newhan, INF - Entered Portal on June 5

After one season at Grossmont College, where he was named the Pacific Coast Athletic Association Player of the Year, Newhan made just eight appearances and three starts in Lincoln. He posted a .143 batting average, which included a home run against Auburn back in February.

Carter Kutz, RHP - Entered Portal on June 2

Out of Wisconsin, Kutz was rated as the No. 24 third baseman in the 2025 class from Perfect Game. He did not see action in Lincoln.

Blake Sebastian, RHP - Entered Portal on June 1

Perfect Game's No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Kansas for the class of 2025, Sebastian redshirted during the 2026 season at Nebraska.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

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Published | Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

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