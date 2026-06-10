Nebraska Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27

The offseason is here and that means potential roster reconstruction.

Nebraska baseball is bringing in 17 players from the high school and junior college ranks, but several Huskers are already departing. Those departures come by way of exhausted eligibility, the Major League Baseball draft, and the transfer portal.

The Huskers put together the best season in years, going 43-17 overall and 23-7, the latter being good enough to finish second in the 17-team Big Ten Conference. The Big Red hosted a regional for the first time since 2008, but bowed out with a 1-2 showing.

Haymarket Park was the home of a regional for the first time since Nebraska was in the Big 12 Conference. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The transfer portal window runs from June 1 through June 30. Follow along with all of the developments below.

Exhausted Eligibility

Name Position Lynden Bruegman LHP Jett Buck INF Dylan Carey INF Caleb Clark LHP Grant Cleavinger LHP Cole Kitchens INF Kevin Mannell RHP Joshua Overbeek INF Rhett Stokes INF Jalen Worthley LHP

MLB Draft with Remaining Eligibility

Name Position Ty Horn RHP

Transfers Out

Name Position Years Remaining New School Max Buettenback OF 1 Cooper Katskee RHP 1 Carter Kutz RHP 4 Nico Newhan INF 2 Blake Sebastian RHP 4

Transfers In

Name Position Years Remaining Previous School Caleb Hoover OF/INF 2 South Carolina Cole Moore RHP 3 Iowa

Returners

Name Position Years Remaining Pryce Bender RHP 2 Gavin Blachowicz RHP 2 Blake Encarnacion RHP 3 Trey Fikes C 1 Preston Freeman OF 1 Cooper Grace RHP 3 Drew Grego OF 3 Ryan Harrahill RHP 1 Carson Jasa RHP 2 Will Jesske OF 1 Carter Kelley INF 1 Miken Miller C 1 May Moyer OF 1 Colin Nowaczyk LHP 2 Devin Nunez OF 2 Chase Olson LHP 3 Auden Pankonin RHP 3 Case Sanderson INF 1 Joey Senstock INF 4 Braxton Stewart LHP 2 Reed Strohmeyer INF 3 Tucker Timmerman RHP 1 J'Shawn Unger RHP 2 Jeter Worthley C 3 Jace Ziola RHP 3

High School Signees

Name Position High School (State) Cal Anthony OF Creighton Prep (NE) Brody Jindra SS/RHP Millard South (NE) Cooper Kardokus INF Edmond Memorial (OK) Colton Petersmith OF Rolla (MO) Wyatt Reeder INF Home School (SD) Colton Roemmich RHP West Des Moines Valley (IA) Rowen Scholting RHP Millard West (NE) Zane Shaw RHP Lawrence Free State (KS) Drew Sullivan RHP Dubuque (IA) Charlie Ziola OF Creighton Prep (NE)

Junior College Additions

Name Position Junior College Logan Groh INF Johnson County Keston Holman RHP Johnson County Cohen Nelson LHP Cloud County Tyler Ness INF McLennan Lachlan Rosser LHP Hutchinson Tyce Powers LHP Northwest Mississippi Brynner Waiolama RHP Iowa Western

Transfer Updates

Cooper Katskee, RHP - Entered Portal on June 9

After two years at Indiana and one at Miami (OH), Katskee's lone season at Nebraska went well. The righty posted a 6-2 record over 18 appearances, with a 5.71 ERA.

Pitcher Cooper Katskee is in the transfer portal with one year of eligibility. | Amarillo Mullen

While in Bloomington, Katskee had an ERA of 8.22 with 18 strikeouts and nine walks. In Lincoln, he notched 65 Ks to 24 walks.

Caleb Hoover, OF/INF - Committed to Nebraska on June 6

The Texas native began his college career at Grayson College before transferring to South Carolina for the 2026 season. This year with the Gamecocks, Hoover played in eight games, going hitless over nine at-bats. He did reach base on one walk and a two HPB, leading to a trio of runs scored.

Cole Moore, RHP - Committed to Nebraska on June 6

A homegrown Iowan, Moore pitched in 20 games, including seven starts as a true freshman. He finished 2026 with a 3-0 record, notching a 4.68 ERA. He had 23 strikeouts and 17 walks on the year.

Max Buettenback, OF - Entered Portal on June 5

A Lincoln Southeast grad, Buettenback dropped back in the pecking order as a junior compared to his sophomore year.

Outfielder Max Buettenback will finish his collegiate career away from Lincoln. | Nebraska Athletics

Buettenback made 31 starts across 40 appearances in 2025. In 2026, he played in 32 games with 16 starts.

This past season also saw Buettenback take a step back in average (.286 to .206) and slugging percentage (.532 to .412), as well as every batting category, with nearly half as many at-bats.

Nico Newhan, INF - Entered Portal on June 5

After one season at Grossmont College, where he was named the Pacific Coast Athletic Association Player of the Year, Newhan made just eight appearances and three starts in Lincoln. He posted a .143 batting average, which included a home run against Auburn back in February.

Carter Kutz, RHP - Entered Portal on June 2

Out of Wisconsin, Kutz was rated as the No. 24 third baseman in the 2025 class from Perfect Game. He did not see action in Lincoln.

Blake Sebastian, RHP - Entered Portal on June 1

Perfect Game's No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Kansas for the class of 2025, Sebastian redshirted during the 2026 season at Nebraska.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.