Nebraska Baseball Hosting SEC, Big 12, Summit Teams for Lincoln Regional

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are hosting a baseball regoinal for the first time since 2008.

The Lincoln Regional begins play on Friday at Haymarket Park and will run through the weekend. If a game seven is needed, that will be played on Monday.

Nebraska is the overall 13 seed and is joined in the regional by South Dakota State, Arizona State, and Ole Miss.

Lincoln Regional Teams

Nebraska went 42-15 on the year, including 23-7 in the Big Ten Conference. The Huskers were the No. 2 seed in the league tournament, falling in the semifinals.

South Dakota State went 24-31, including 12-15 in the Summit League. The Jackrabbits entered the conference tournament as the No. 4 seed and found a way to win the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona State went 37-19 on the year, including 19-11 in the Big 12 Conference. The Sun Devils were the No. 3 seed in the league tournament, falling in the semifinals.

Ole Miss went 36-21 on the year, including 15-15 in the SEC. The No. 9 seed in the league tournament, the Rebels were eliminated in the first round of the event.

Schedule

Nebraska will open against South Dakota State on Friday at 3 p.m. CDT on ESPN+. The second game between Arizona State and Ole Miss will follow at 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN2.

The regional will continue on Saturday and Sunday in a double-elimination bracket. The full schedule has yet to be announced.

Tickets

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday. The process will be similar to what softball did for their regionals and super regionals the last two weeks, utilizing a tiered format for Nebraska Athletics donors and season-ticket holders before the public on-sale.

Huskers Athletic Fund Members in Tier 1 through Tier 5

Non-HAF Season-Ticket Holders

General Public

Tickets that become available for the general public will be available at 3 p.m. CDT on Tuesday at huskers.evenue.net.

All-Session Ticket Prices

Reserved - $91

Adult General Admission - $56

Youth/Senior General Admission - $42

Super Regional Pairing

The Lincoln Regional is matched up with the No. 4 seed Auburn Regional. The Tigers are hosting Milwaukee, UCF, and NC State.

Should Nebraska and Auburn emerge from their regionals, the Super Regional would take place in Auburn the next weekend. If Auburn is upset and Nebraska wins its regional, the Super Regional would be played in Lincoln.

Video Analysis

Mike Schaefer and Kaleb Henry host a special edition of Unemployed. The two watch through the bracket reveal and discuss Nebraska's path.

The 2026 Husker Season

Nebraska sits at 42-15 going into the NCAA Tournament. That's the best record for the program ahead of regionals in 20 years.

The Huskers opened the year 3-0. That hadn't happened since 2005.

The last Husker team to open a season 3-0 played in the College World Series. | Nebraska Athletics

Before the first Big Ten Conference game could be played, Nebraska was at a 7-5 record. A sweep of Michigan State helped the Big Red during an 11-game win streak and was the first of eight series wins in league play.

Nebraska did not lose a Big Ten game at Haymarket Park. As a matter of fact, the Huskers went 23-1 at home, only falling to Kansas.

In conference play, Nebraska finished second with a 23-7 mark. Over the last six seasons, the Huskers have finished in the top two of the Big Ten on three separate occasions.

In the Big Ten Tournament, Nebraska's opening game was put on hold as the league wrestled with decision-making around potential storms. When finally allowed on the field for an 11 p.m. first pitch on Friday, the Huskers beat Michigan to earn a spot in the semifinals for the fourth straight season.

Even with the addition of the West Coast baseball powers to the Big Ten, Nebraska has been among the top teams in the league. | Amarillo Mullen

In the semifinals on Saturday, however, it was all Oregon. The Ducks used a trio of home runs to rout the Huskers, 8-0. Oregon would fall to top-seeded UCLA in the championship, 3-2 in 11 innings.

Because Nebraska had a bye to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, the pitching staff is fully rested going into regionals, and the team will have played only two games in a span of 12 days.

Lincoln Regional History

2001

Nebraska entered the 2001 postseason as the No. 8 national seed. Hosting at Buck Beltzer Stadium, the Huskers dispatched of Northern Iowa, 16-6, before beating Rutgers twice to win the region.

In the Super Regional against Rice, Nebraska swept the affair, 7-0 and 9-6.

2002

Now at Haymarket Park, Nebraska again rolled through its regional. The Huskers beat Milwaukee, Marist, and Southwest Missouri State to take the regional.

In the Super Regional, Nebraska needed all three games to get by Richmond and advance to the College World Series for a second straight season.

2003

Hosting for a third year in a row, Nebraska opened with a 16-11 win over Eastern Michigan. But then Southwest Missouri State upended the Huskers 4-2, sending them to the losers' bracket. After dismantling Eastern Michigan again, 18-2, Nebraska beat Southwest Missouri State 9-5.

In the winner-take-all game, it was Southwest Missouri State, 7-0.

2005

The No. 3 national seed, Nebraska beat UIC before topping Creighton twice. In the Super Regional, the Huskers swept Miami (FL) to get back to the CWS

In Omaha, the Huskers notched their first-ever victory at the Greatest Show on Dirt, beating Arizona State 5-3.

2006

After arguably the greatest season in program history, Nebraska was back in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 6 national seed. This time, however, the Huskers were bounced right away with losses to Manhattan (4-1) and San Francisco (5-1).

2008

Now officially Hawks Field, Nebraska was back in the host position. The Huskers beat Eastern Illinois, 13-10, before falling to UC Irvine, 3-2. Oral Roberts then shut out Nebraska, 8-0, in the last regional game to be played in Lincoln to date.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 [7 inn.] (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 Nebraska 9, Grand Canyon 1 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 Stanford 11, Nebraska 6 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 Louisville 4, Nebraska 2 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 Kansas State 3, Nebraska 3 FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 Nebraska 10, Florida State 1 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 Nebraska 9, Auburn 8 [10 inn.]

Feb. 28 Auburn 15, Nebraska 4 [7 inn.]

Mar. 1 Auburn 12, Nebraska 3

Mar. 3 Nebraska 8, Omaha 5

Mar. 4 Nebraska 5, South Dakota State 4

Mar. 6 Nebraska 5, Michigan State 4 [10 inn.]

Mar. 7 Nebraska 3, Michigan State 1

Mar. 8 Nebraska 12, Michigan State 2 [7 inn.]

Mar. 11 Nebraska 11, North Dakota State 1 [7 inn.]

Mar. 13 Nebraska 6, Maine 5

Mar. 14 Nebraska 6, Maine 3

Mar. 14 Nebraska 8, Maine 7

Mar. 17 Nebraska 8, Wichita State 1

Mar. 18 Nebraska 10, Wichita State 1

Mar. 20 Michigan 2, Nebraska 1

Mar. 21 Nebraska 10, Michigan 0 [7 inn.]

Mar. 22 Nebraska 9, Michigan 5

Mar. 24 Nebraska 14, Kansas State 9

Mar. 27 Nebraska 6, Indiana 5

Mar. 28 Nebraska 12, Indiana 7

Mar. 29 Nebraska 12, Indiana 4

Mar. 31 Nebraska 6, Creighton 5

Apr. 4 Nebraska 8, Penn State 7

Apr. 4 Nebraska 13, Penn State 1 [7 inn.]

Apr. 5 Nebraska 8, Penn State 6

Apr. 7 Kansas 5, Nebraska 3

Apr. 10 Oregon 7, Nebraska 6

Apr. 11 Nebraska 10, Oregon 8

Apr. 12 Oregon 5, Nebraska 4

Apr 14 Nebraska 5, Creighton 4

Apr. 17 Nebraska 8, USC 7 [10 inn.]

Apr. 18 Nebraska 12, USC 2 [7 inn.]

Apr. 19 Nebraska 16, USC 6 [8 inn.]

Apr. 21 Kansas 9, Nebraska 7

Apr. 24 Illinois 10, Nebraska 5

Apr. 25 Nebraska 12, Illinois 5

Apr. 26 Nebraska 3, Illinois 0

Apr. 28 Nebraska 7, Kansas State 6

May 1 Ohio State 2, Nebraska 1

May 2 Ohio State 7, Nebraska 3

May 3 Ohio State 10, Nebraska 1

May 8 Nebraska 10, Iowa 0 [8 inn.]

May 9 Nebraska 15, Iowa 11

May 10 Nebraska 8, Iowa 6

May 12 Nebraska 8, Creighton 4

May 14 Nebraska 12, Minnesota 7

May 15 Nebraska 7, Minnesota 6

May 16 Nebraska 14, Minnesota 11

May 22 Nebraska 6, Michigan 4 (Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals)

May 23 Oregon 8, Nebraska 0 (Big Ten Tournament Semifinals)

May 29 - April 1 Lincoln Regional

Home games are bolded. All times central.