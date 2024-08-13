Nebraska Baseball's Will Bolt Signs Contract Extension
The Will Bolt era of Husker baseball will continue through the end of this decade.
Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen announced Tuesday that coach Will Bolt has signed a new five-year contract, taking him through the 2029 season. Bolt will receive an annual salary of $500,000.
"We are pleased to have Will Bolt as the leader of our baseball program well into the future," Dannen said. "Will has been a big part of the success of Nebraska Baseball over the past two decades, not only as the head coach, but also as an assistant coach and player.
"Through his past experiences, he knows what it takes to win at Nebraska and has a great vision to continue to elevate our program in the coming years."
Nebraska went 40-22 last season, reaching the 40-win mark for the 19th time in program history and the first time since Bolt’s final season as the Huskers’ associate head coach in 2014.
The Huskers fell to eventual College World Series semifinalist Florida twice in the Stillwater Regional. That came after five consecutive wins in Omaha to win the program's first Big Ten Tournament title since joining the conference in 2012-13, and the Huskers' first conference tournament title since 2005, where assistant coach Rob Childress and Bolt served on NU’s coaching staff as an assistant and volunteer coach, respectively.
"I would like to thank Athletic Director Troy Dannen and Deputy Athletic Director Dennis Leblanc for their confidence in our leadership and the direction of our program," Bolt said. "There is a lot of momentum with our program, and I am grateful for the dedication of our coaching staff, the hard work and commitment of our players, and the incredible support of our fan base."
Bolt has 137 wins as the head coach of the Huskers, which ranks sixth all-time in program history. Under Bolt, the Huskers have recorded two conference titles and a pair of NCAA regional appearances while producing four All-Americans and nine MLB draft picks, including six Huskers drafted in the top five rounds.
