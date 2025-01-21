All Huskers

Nebraska Pitcher Named D1Baseball Preseason All-America

After earning All-Big Ten honors in 2024, Mason McConnaughey has earned a preseason All-America nod.

Less than a month away from the start of the collegiate baseball season and a Nebraska pitcher has been named preseason All-America.

D1Baseball named Mason McConnaughey third-team All-America Tuesday. McConnaughey is coming off a second-team All-Big Ten campaign, where he went 9-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 17 appearances, including 11 starts in 2024.

The Topeka, Kan., native totaled 91 strikeouts and held opposing hitters to a .239 batting average in 73 innings last season. As a sophomore, he struck out nine or more batters in five starts, including three games with at least 10 strikeouts and a season-high 11 against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament.

McConnaughey is the fifth NU pitcher in school history to return after a 90-plus strikeout season, joining Bob Sebra, Troy Brohawn, Shane Komine, and Joba Chamberlain.

The No. 24 Huskers open their season at the MLB Desert Invitational against UC Irvine on Feb. 14. While in Scottsdale, Arizona, Nebraska will also face No. 16 Vanderbilt and San Diego State.

The home opener for the Big Red is March 5 against South Dakota State. Other opponents heading to Lincoln include Big Ten foes Washington, Rutgers, Northwestern, Minnesota and Michigan and a non-conference series vs. No. 7 Oregon State. Season tickets for the 25-game home slate are on sale now at Huskers.com.

