Nebraska Women's Basketball Just Outside of Associated Press Top 25 Rankings
Nebraska women's basketball continues its climb back into the Associated Press Top 25.
Following back-to-back Big Ten road wins at Rutgers and Iowa, the Huskers were just outside of the AP Top 25 rankings on Monday as the highest receiving votes team. The Huskers fell two points short of tying Baylor's No. 25 ranking.
Nebraska won on Sunday, Jan. 12 in a 69-62 battle at Rutgers, then followed with a road win at Iowa City taking down the Hawkeyes in an 87-84 overtime thriller. The back-to-back wins continued the Huskers' win streak to four in a row, pushing NU back into the top 25 conversation after receiving votes in last week's poll. Nebraska was held out of the rankings entirely on the Jan. 6 edition following two losses to No. 1 UCLA and No. 4 USC.
The Huskers were inching up the Top 25 after the start of the season, beginning the year in the rankings but remaining in the lower portion. Prior to their loss to Georgia Tech, the Huskers were No. 24 in the Dec. 8 edition of the poll. Nebraska was No. 23 to begin the season and peaked at No. 21 prior to the Huskers' non-conference 80-74 loss at Creighton on Nov. 22.
The Big Ten Conference remained strong with seven teams in the AP Top 25, as No. 1 UCLA and No. 4 USC ranked near the top along with No. 8 Maryland in the top ten. No. 12 Ohio State dropped three spots out of the top ten, while No. 21 Michigan State and No. 23 Minnesota each rose a spot. No. 24 Michigan remained in the same position as last week's poll. Nebraska was the lone Big Ten team receiving votes outside of the top 25.
The Southeastern Conference tied the Big Ten with seven represtatives in the poll, as No. 2 South Carolina, No. 5 LSU, and No. 7 Texas all peaked in the top ten. No. 11 Kentucky, No. 15 Oklahoma, No. 17 Tennessee, and No. 19 Alabama completed the SEC's appearances in the poll while Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and Mississippi State all received votes in this week's poll.
The Atlantic Coast Conference was one team shy of matching the Big Ten and SEC with six programs in this week's poll. That included No. 13 North Carolina, No. 14 Duke, No. 18 Georgia Tech, No. 20 North Carolina State, and No. 22 California. The Big 12 Conference had four teams included, with No. 9 TCU, No. 10 Kansas State, No. 16 West Virginia, and No. 25 Baylor.
Other teams included in the top 25 featured the Big East's No. 6 UConn. Creighton was just outside the top 25 as well, seated directly behind Nebraska in the receiving votes category. Other teams receiving votes in this week's poll include Ole Miss, Utah, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State, South Dakota State, Harvard, and Mississippi State.
Nebraska's next top 25 matchup awaits the Huskers on Sunday, Jan. 26 when No. 12 Ohio State arrives to Pinnacle Bank Arena for a 2 p.m. CST tip.
Associated Press Top 25
- UCLA
- South Carolina
- Notre Dame
- USC
- LSU
- Uconn
- Texas
- Maryland
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Kentucky
- Ohio State
- North Carolina
- Duke
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Alabama
- North Carolina State
- Michigan State
- California
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Baylor
