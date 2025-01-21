All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball Just Outside of Associated Press Top 25 Rankings

The Husker women's hoops team was just outside Monday's Associated Press Top 25 rankings, having completed a week with back-to-back Big Ten conference wins.

Austin Jacobsen

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Kendall Moriarty (15) grabs a rebound against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen (33) Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Kendall Moriarty (15) grabs a rebound against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen (33) Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Nebraska women's basketball continues its climb back into the Associated Press Top 25.

Following back-to-back Big Ten road wins at Rutgers and Iowa, the Huskers were just outside of the AP Top 25 rankings on Monday as the highest receiving votes team. The Huskers fell two points short of tying Baylor's No. 25 ranking.

Nebraska won on Sunday, Jan. 12 in a 69-62 battle at Rutgers, then followed with a road win at Iowa City taking down the Hawkeyes in an 87-84 overtime thriller. The back-to-back wins continued the Huskers' win streak to four in a row, pushing NU back into the top 25 conversation after receiving votes in last week's poll. Nebraska was held out of the rankings entirely on the Jan. 6 edition following two losses to No. 1 UCLA and No. 4 USC.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Britt Prince (23) during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins
Dec 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Britt Prince (23) during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Huskers were inching up the Top 25 after the start of the season, beginning the year in the rankings but remaining in the lower portion. Prior to their loss to Georgia Tech, the Huskers were No. 24 in the Dec. 8 edition of the poll. Nebraska was No. 23 to begin the season and peaked at No. 21 prior to the Huskers' non-conference 80-74 loss at Creighton on Nov. 22.

The Big Ten Conference remained strong with seven teams in the AP Top 25, as No. 1 UCLA and No. 4 USC ranked near the top along with No. 8 Maryland in the top ten. No. 12 Ohio State dropped three spots out of the top ten, while No. 21 Michigan State and No. 23 Minnesota each rose a spot. No. 24 Michigan remained in the same position as last week's poll. Nebraska was the lone Big Ten team receiving votes outside of the top 25.

The Southeastern Conference tied the Big Ten with seven represtatives in the poll, as No. 2 South Carolina, No. 5 LSU, and No. 7 Texas all peaked in the top ten. No. 11 Kentucky, No. 15 Oklahoma, No. 17 Tennessee, and No. 19 Alabama completed the SEC's appearances in the poll while Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and Mississippi State all received votes in this week's poll.

LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams (12) shoots over Florida Gators guard Laila Reynolds (13) during the first half
Jan 19, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams (12) shoots over Florida Gators guard Laila Reynolds (13) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Atlantic Coast Conference was one team shy of matching the Big Ten and SEC with six programs in this week's poll. That included No. 13 North Carolina, No. 14 Duke, No. 18 Georgia Tech, No. 20 North Carolina State, and No. 22 California. The Big 12 Conference had four teams included, with No. 9 TCU, No. 10 Kansas State, No. 16 West Virginia, and No. 25 Baylor.

Other teams included in the top 25 featured the Big East's No. 6 UConn. Creighton was just outside the top 25 as well, seated directly behind Nebraska in the receiving votes category. Other teams receiving votes in this week's poll include Ole Miss, Utah, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State, South Dakota State, Harvard, and Mississippi State.

Nebraska's next top 25 matchup awaits the Huskers on Sunday, Jan. 26 when No. 12 Ohio State arrives to Pinnacle Bank Arena for a 2 p.m. CST tip.

Associated Press Top 25

  1. UCLA
  2. South Carolina
  3. Notre Dame
  4. USC
  5. LSU
  6. Uconn
  7. Texas
  8. Maryland
  9. TCU
  10. Kansas State
  11. Kentucky
  12. Ohio State
  13. North Carolina
  14. Duke
  15. Oklahoma
  16. West Virginia
  17. Tennessee
  18. Georgia Tech
  19. Alabama
  20. North Carolina State
  21. Michigan State
  22. California
  23. Minnesota
  24. Michigan
  25. Baylor

MORE: Associated Press Top 25 Features Six Big Ten Men's Programs

MORE: Michigan State, Purdue Flex the Big Ten's Muscles

MORE: Nebraska's Britt Prince Earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week

MORE: 2027 4-Star Athlete Ty Keys Calls Nebraska Football Offer a 'Confidence Booster'

MORE: 2026 4-Star Xavier Lherisse Discusses Offer, Visit Plans

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Austin Jacobsen
AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Basketball