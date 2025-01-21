Nebraska Women's Basketball Hammers Wisconsin, Wins Fifth Straight
Nebraska women's basketball left no doubt Monday night.
Despite the frigid temperatures outside, the Huskers were red-hot inside Pinnacle Bank Arena in a 91-58 shellacking of Wisconsin. NU improved to 15-4 on the year and 6-2 in the Big Ten Conference while UW fell to 10-9 overall and 1-7 in the league.
Nebraska started the game iffy on the offensive end, needing to scrap in the back-and-forth affair. But a 6-0 run put the Big Red up late in the first quarter.
Wisconsin started the second quarter with back-to-back buckets, tying the game at 18. That's when Nebraska unleashed hell on the visitors.
The Huskers rattled off an 18-1 and held the Badgers scores for a five-minute stretch. The game was never in doubt the rest of the way as the Big Red cruised to the 31-point victory.
The biggest difference in the game came from beyond the arc, as Nebraska fired off a barrage from deep. NU made 16-of-32 3s while the Badgers managed just 3-of-17 from deep.
Eight different Huskers made a triple in the contest, with Jessica Petrie, Britt Prince, and Kendall Moriarty all making a trio of shots from deep.
Nebraska shot 54.2% for the game, adding 11-of-12 free throws. Wisconsin made 37.9% of their shots, chipping in 7-of-11 from the line.
Moriarty scored a team-high 17 points off the bend. Also coming off the bench, Petrie added 15 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.
In total, Nebraska scored 35 bench points. The Huskers also had assists on 27 of their 32 made shots.
Big Ten Freshman of the Week Prince scored 14 points, adding seven rebounds, three teals, two assists, and no turnovers in 25 minutes of work.
Alexis Markowski grabbed seven rebounds, passing All-American and Husker Hall of Famer Jodan Hooper (2011-14) for No. 3 on Nebraska's career rebound list. Markowski is up to 1,112, just two shy of Emily Cady (2012-25) for No. 2 on the list. The record holder is Janet Smith (1979-82) with 1,280 rebounds.
Nebraska stays home Sunday to host No. 12 Ohio State. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is slated for 2 p.m. CST on B1G+.
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Just Outside of Associated Press Top 25 Rankings
MORE: Associated Press Top 25 Features Six Big Ten Men's Programs
MORE: Michigan State, Purdue Flex the Big Ten's Muscles
MORE: Nebraska's Britt Prince Earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week
MORE: 2027 4-Star Athlete Ty Keys Calls Nebraska Football Offer a 'Confidence Booster'
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.