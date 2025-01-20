All Huskers

Big Ten Basketball Weekend Rundown: Michigan State, Purdue Flex the Big Ten's Muscles

Michigan State and Purdue are making the Big Ten proud after a weekend of strong wins.

Tanner Johnson

Jan 19, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) and forward Frankie Fidler (8) celebrate as the clock expires and the Michigan State Spartans defeat the Illinois Fighting Illini at Jack Breslin Student Events Center.
Jan 19, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) and forward Frankie Fidler (8) celebrate as the clock expires and the Michigan State Spartans defeat the Illinois Fighting Illini at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. / Dale Young-Imagn Images
Welcome back to the Big Ten Basketball Weekend Rundown.

In this edition of the Weekend Rundown, we will be updating where each Big Ten team stands in the latest version of the AP poll, as well as going over the results from Thursday to Sunday. Which teams won big, and which ones disappointed?

Big Ten in the AP Poll: Week 12

No. 8 Michigan State
No. 11 Purdue
No. 15 Oregon
No. 17 Illinois
No. 18 Wisconsin
No. 21 Michigan

Purdue Boilermakers forward Raleigh Burgess (34) waves to the Purdue fans after a win against the Oregon Ducks.
Jan 18, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Raleigh Burgess (34) waves to the Purdue fans after a win against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Now, here are the results from this past weekend (rankings are from when the games took place).

Big Ten Men's Basketball Thursday Results:

Rutgers 85, Nebraska 82

Rutgers secured a narrow 85-82 victory over Nebraska on Thursday night, led by freshman Ace Bailey’s impressive double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds. Bailey’s performance included some late-game free throws that proved crucial, giving the Scarlet Knights a four-point lead with little time remaining.

Nebraska was led by Brice Williams, who scored 21 points, and Juwan Gary, who tallied 20 points. Reserves Connor Essegian and Andrew Morgan provided additional scoring with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Despite a strong second-half effort, the Cornhuskers couldn’t complete the comeback.

Nebraska guard Juwan Gary tries to score at the basket against Rutgers on Jan. 16, 2025.
Nebraska guard Juwan Gary tries to score at the basket against Rutgers on Jan. 16, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Minnesota 84, No. 20 Michigan 81

In a thrilling finish, Dawson Garcia nailed a 3-pointer from near the center-court logo, propelling Minnesota to an 84-81 overtime victory against No. 20 Michigan on Thursday night. With the game tied after Danny Wolf’s driving layup for Michigan with seven seconds remaining, Lu’Cye Patterson brought the ball up and found Garcia, who drilled the deep shot from the logo to secure the win.

Garcia played a pivotal role throughout the game, leading the Gophers with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Michigan was led by Wolf, who recorded 23 points and 10 rebounds. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Wolverines.

Minnesota Golden Gophers players and fans celebrate the teams win after the game against the Michigan Wolverines.
Jan 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers players and fans celebrate the teams win after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Williams Arena. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Northwestern 76, Maryland 74

Nick Martinelli’s clutch baseline jumper just before the overtime buzzer lifted Northwestern to a thrilling 76-74 win over Maryland on Thursday night. The Wildcats seemed poised for a straightforward finish, leading 64-56 with 4:43 left in regulation. However, Maryland stormed back with an 11-2 run.

In the extra period, Martinelli then took center stage, breaking free off a screen and hitting the game-winning shot in front of the Northwestern bench, igniting a celebration on the court. The loss snapped a three-game losing streak for the Wildcats.

Maryland Terrapins forward Tafara Gapare (6) shoots a three point basket against the Northwestern Wildcats.
Jan 16, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Tafara Gapare (6) shoots a three point basket against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Big Ten Men's Basketball Friday Results:

Indiana 77, Ohio State 76

Indiana edged out Ohio State 77-76 in overtime on Friday night, thanks to Luke Goode’s decisive 3-pointer and Anthony Leal’s crucial block in the final second. Goode led the Hoosiers with a career-high 23 points, while Oumar Ballo added 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Ohio State forced overtime with John Mobley Jr.’s late 3-pointer but couldn’t capitalize in the extra period. The Buckeyes continue to struggle in conference play, while Indiana improves to 5-3 in league play.

Indiana Hoosiers center Oumar Ballo (11) pokes Ohio State Buckeyes guard Micah Parrish (8) in the face.
Indiana Hoosiers center Oumar Ballo (11) pokes Ohio State Buckeyes guard Micah Parrish (8) in the face in the first half at Value City Arena on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA 94, Iowa 70

Eric Dailey Jr. scored a career-high 23 points as UCLA ended its four-game skid with a 94-70 win over Iowa. The Bruins led by 33 at halftime and never looked back. Tyler Bilodeau added 18 points, and Dylan Andrews had 13.

Josh Dix led Iowa with 19 points, hitting 5 of 7 from three. Despite shooting well in the game overall, the Hawkeyes couldn't close the gap against UCLA's dominant offense. Both teams now have 3-4 records in the conference.

Big Ten Men's Basketball Saturday Results:

No. 17 Purdue 65, No. 13 Oregon 58

Purdue secured a 65-58 win over Oregon on Saturday, led by Trey Kaufman-Renn’s 23 points and 11 rebounds. Despite a slow start, Kaufman-Renn finished strong and was perfect at the free-throw line (9-for-9). Braden Smith also contributed 15 points and seven rebounds, helping Purdue extend its winning streak to seven.

Oregon was led by Nate Bittle’s 18 points, and Jackson Shelstad added 15. The Ducks, however, struggled with shooting, including a poor 7 of 29 from beyond the arc. Purdue’s 11-0 run early in the second half gave them the momentum, with Kaufman-Renn and Smith delivering crucial plays down the stretch to secure the win.

Oregon forward Brandon Angel drives toward the basket as the Oregon Ducks host the Purdue Boilermakers.
Oregon forward Brandon Angel drives toward the basket as the Oregon Ducks host the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 24 Wisconsin 84, USC 69

No. 24 Wisconsin extended its win streak to seven games with an 84-69 victory over Southern California on Saturday. John Blackwell led the Badgers with 28 points, while Max Klesmit and Nolan Winter chipped in 18 and 13 points, respectively. Wisconsin dominated most of the game, holding a 51-32 lead with 17:54 remaining.

USC mounted a challenge, going on a 13-0 run to cut the deficit to three, but the Badgers regained control and sealed the win. Saint Thomas led the Trojans with 19 points, while Rashaun Agee added 15.

Big Ten Men's Basketball Sunday Results:

Maryland 69, Nebraska 66

Maryland narrowly defeated Nebraska 69-66 on Sunday, with Ja’Kobi Gillespie leading the way with 22 points, including a critical layup in the final minute. The Terrapins, who had controlled the game for most of the time, saw a nine-point lead slip away in the final five minutes. Nebraska had a chance to tie, but Connor Essegian missed a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining.

Gillespie also contributed five assists and four steals, Rice added 15 points, and Reese grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots. For Nebraska, Andrew Morgan scored 17 points off the bench, and Brice Williams chipped in 14. Nevertheless, it was a tough loss for Nebraska to take, and the Huskers have lost four in a row.

Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) and Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) fight for a loose ball.
Jan 19, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) and Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) fight for a loose ball during the second half at Xfinity Center. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

No. 12 Michigan State 80, No. 19 Illinois 78

Michigan State held on to beat No. 19 Illinois 80-78 on Sunday, thanks to Tre Holloman’s 17 points, including two crucial free throws in the closing seconds. Coen Carr and Frankie Fidler added 11 points each, helping the Spartans extend their winning streak to 11 games, their longest since the 2018-19 season.

Illinois built a 10-point lead in the first half but trailed by just one with possession when Kylan Boswell turned the ball over with 5.9 seconds left. Holloman’s free throws sealed the win for Michigan State. The Spartans continue to look like the best team in the conference.

Michigan State's Jaden Akins, center, celebrates after Illinois' last shot was no good.
Michigan State's Jaden Akins, center, celebrates after Illinois' last shot was no good during the second half on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 20 Michigan 80, Northwestern 76

Valdislav Goldin scored 31 points as Michigan came from behind to defeat Northwestern 80-76 in overtime on Sunday. The Wolverines bounced back from their overtime loss to Minnesota on Thursday.

Michigan sealed the win by hitting 9 of 10 free throws in the final two minutes of the game. Brooks Barnhizer led Northwestern with 21 points, while Nick Martinelli added 20 and Jalen Leach scored 19 before being ejected. The Wildcats are now 11-7 overall and 2-5 in conference play, while the Wolverines are 14-4 and 6-1 in the Big Ten.

Northwestern guard Jalen Leach (1) makes a pass against Michigan guard Nimari Burnett (4).
Northwestern guard Jalen Leach (1) makes a pass against Michigan guard Nimari Burnett (4) during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

