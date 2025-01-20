Big Ten Basketball Weekend Rundown: Michigan State, Purdue Flex the Big Ten's Muscles
Welcome back to the Big Ten Basketball Weekend Rundown.
In this edition of the Weekend Rundown, we will be updating where each Big Ten team stands in the latest version of the AP poll, as well as going over the results from Thursday to Sunday. Which teams won big, and which ones disappointed?
Big Ten in the AP Poll: Week 12
No. 8 Michigan State
No. 11 Purdue
No. 15 Oregon
No. 17 Illinois
No. 18 Wisconsin
No. 21 Michigan
Now, here are the results from this past weekend (rankings are from when the games took place).
Big Ten Men's Basketball Thursday Results:
Rutgers 85, Nebraska 82
Rutgers secured a narrow 85-82 victory over Nebraska on Thursday night, led by freshman Ace Bailey’s impressive double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds. Bailey’s performance included some late-game free throws that proved crucial, giving the Scarlet Knights a four-point lead with little time remaining.
Nebraska was led by Brice Williams, who scored 21 points, and Juwan Gary, who tallied 20 points. Reserves Connor Essegian and Andrew Morgan provided additional scoring with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Despite a strong second-half effort, the Cornhuskers couldn’t complete the comeback.
Minnesota 84, No. 20 Michigan 81
In a thrilling finish, Dawson Garcia nailed a 3-pointer from near the center-court logo, propelling Minnesota to an 84-81 overtime victory against No. 20 Michigan on Thursday night. With the game tied after Danny Wolf’s driving layup for Michigan with seven seconds remaining, Lu’Cye Patterson brought the ball up and found Garcia, who drilled the deep shot from the logo to secure the win.
Garcia played a pivotal role throughout the game, leading the Gophers with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Michigan was led by Wolf, who recorded 23 points and 10 rebounds. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Wolverines.
Northwestern 76, Maryland 74
Nick Martinelli’s clutch baseline jumper just before the overtime buzzer lifted Northwestern to a thrilling 76-74 win over Maryland on Thursday night. The Wildcats seemed poised for a straightforward finish, leading 64-56 with 4:43 left in regulation. However, Maryland stormed back with an 11-2 run.
In the extra period, Martinelli then took center stage, breaking free off a screen and hitting the game-winning shot in front of the Northwestern bench, igniting a celebration on the court. The loss snapped a three-game losing streak for the Wildcats.
Big Ten Men's Basketball Friday Results:
Indiana 77, Ohio State 76
Indiana edged out Ohio State 77-76 in overtime on Friday night, thanks to Luke Goode’s decisive 3-pointer and Anthony Leal’s crucial block in the final second. Goode led the Hoosiers with a career-high 23 points, while Oumar Ballo added 21 points and 15 rebounds.
Ohio State forced overtime with John Mobley Jr.’s late 3-pointer but couldn’t capitalize in the extra period. The Buckeyes continue to struggle in conference play, while Indiana improves to 5-3 in league play.
UCLA 94, Iowa 70
Eric Dailey Jr. scored a career-high 23 points as UCLA ended its four-game skid with a 94-70 win over Iowa. The Bruins led by 33 at halftime and never looked back. Tyler Bilodeau added 18 points, and Dylan Andrews had 13.
Josh Dix led Iowa with 19 points, hitting 5 of 7 from three. Despite shooting well in the game overall, the Hawkeyes couldn't close the gap against UCLA's dominant offense. Both teams now have 3-4 records in the conference.
Big Ten Men's Basketball Saturday Results:
No. 17 Purdue 65, No. 13 Oregon 58
Purdue secured a 65-58 win over Oregon on Saturday, led by Trey Kaufman-Renn’s 23 points and 11 rebounds. Despite a slow start, Kaufman-Renn finished strong and was perfect at the free-throw line (9-for-9). Braden Smith also contributed 15 points and seven rebounds, helping Purdue extend its winning streak to seven.
Oregon was led by Nate Bittle’s 18 points, and Jackson Shelstad added 15. The Ducks, however, struggled with shooting, including a poor 7 of 29 from beyond the arc. Purdue’s 11-0 run early in the second half gave them the momentum, with Kaufman-Renn and Smith delivering crucial plays down the stretch to secure the win.
No. 24 Wisconsin 84, USC 69
No. 24 Wisconsin extended its win streak to seven games with an 84-69 victory over Southern California on Saturday. John Blackwell led the Badgers with 28 points, while Max Klesmit and Nolan Winter chipped in 18 and 13 points, respectively. Wisconsin dominated most of the game, holding a 51-32 lead with 17:54 remaining.
USC mounted a challenge, going on a 13-0 run to cut the deficit to three, but the Badgers regained control and sealed the win. Saint Thomas led the Trojans with 19 points, while Rashaun Agee added 15.
Big Ten Men's Basketball Sunday Results:
Maryland 69, Nebraska 66
Maryland narrowly defeated Nebraska 69-66 on Sunday, with Ja’Kobi Gillespie leading the way with 22 points, including a critical layup in the final minute. The Terrapins, who had controlled the game for most of the time, saw a nine-point lead slip away in the final five minutes. Nebraska had a chance to tie, but Connor Essegian missed a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining.
Gillespie also contributed five assists and four steals, Rice added 15 points, and Reese grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots. For Nebraska, Andrew Morgan scored 17 points off the bench, and Brice Williams chipped in 14. Nevertheless, it was a tough loss for Nebraska to take, and the Huskers have lost four in a row.
No. 12 Michigan State 80, No. 19 Illinois 78
Michigan State held on to beat No. 19 Illinois 80-78 on Sunday, thanks to Tre Holloman’s 17 points, including two crucial free throws in the closing seconds. Coen Carr and Frankie Fidler added 11 points each, helping the Spartans extend their winning streak to 11 games, their longest since the 2018-19 season.
Illinois built a 10-point lead in the first half but trailed by just one with possession when Kylan Boswell turned the ball over with 5.9 seconds left. Holloman’s free throws sealed the win for Michigan State. The Spartans continue to look like the best team in the conference.
No. 20 Michigan 80, Northwestern 76
Valdislav Goldin scored 31 points as Michigan came from behind to defeat Northwestern 80-76 in overtime on Sunday. The Wolverines bounced back from their overtime loss to Minnesota on Thursday.
Michigan sealed the win by hitting 9 of 10 free throws in the final two minutes of the game. Brooks Barnhizer led Northwestern with 21 points, while Nick Martinelli added 20 and Jalen Leach scored 19 before being ejected. The Wildcats are now 11-7 overall and 2-5 in conference play, while the Wolverines are 14-4 and 6-1 in the Big Ten.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.