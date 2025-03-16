All Huskers

UCLA Clinches Weekend Series Over Nebraska Baseball with Saturday Win

The Huskers give up nine runs between the fourth and fifth innings to drop the series in Los Angeles.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska outfielder Robby Bolin swings at a pitch at UCLA on March 15, 2025.
Nebraska outfielder Robby Bolin swings at a pitch at UCLA on March 15, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

For the second straight weekend, Nebraska baseball has lost the series by the end of Saturday.

UCLA used nine runs over the fourth and fifth innings to beat Nebraska at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles, 11-3. The Bruins improve to 15-4 on the year and 4-1 in the Big Ten Conference while the Huskers fall to 7-10 overall and 1-4 in the league.

Nebraska struck first with a Tyler Stone double in the top of the first inning that scored Max Buettenback. But the Big Red would not score again until the eighth inning, by then already well out of the game.

Nebraska third baseball Rhett Stokes catches a fly ball against UCLA on March 15, 2025.
Nebraska third baseball Rhett Stokes catches a fly ball against UCLA on March 15, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

UCLA took the lead in the fourth inning on a three-run home run. That was followed up by a solo homer in the fifth, an RBI single, an RBI ground out, and a three-run homer in the fifth inning.

The Bruins added two more runs in the eighth to push the lead even further.

The Huskers tallied eight hits on the day, with outfielder Robby Bolin leading the way with a 3-for-4 effort. NU left 12 players stranded in the loss.

Nebraska and UCLA will wrap up the series Sunday at 3 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

Box score

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Baseball