UCLA Clinches Weekend Series Over Nebraska Baseball with Saturday Win
For the second straight weekend, Nebraska baseball has lost the series by the end of Saturday.
UCLA used nine runs over the fourth and fifth innings to beat Nebraska at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles, 11-3. The Bruins improve to 15-4 on the year and 4-1 in the Big Ten Conference while the Huskers fall to 7-10 overall and 1-4 in the league.
Nebraska struck first with a Tyler Stone double in the top of the first inning that scored Max Buettenback. But the Big Red would not score again until the eighth inning, by then already well out of the game.
UCLA took the lead in the fourth inning on a three-run home run. That was followed up by a solo homer in the fifth, an RBI single, an RBI ground out, and a three-run homer in the fifth inning.
The Bruins added two more runs in the eighth to push the lead even further.
The Huskers tallied eight hits on the day, with outfielder Robby Bolin leading the way with a 3-for-4 effort. NU left 12 players stranded in the loss.
Nebraska and UCLA will wrap up the series Sunday at 3 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.
More From Nebraska on SI
- What's A Good Season For Nebraska Football In 2025?
- Nebraska Softball Falls Short Against Ohio State in Slugfest
- Three Sleepers in Nebraska Football's Transfer Portal Class
- Nebraska Baseball Drops Series Opener at UCLA
- Jordy Bahl, Hannah Camenzind Power Nebraska Softball to Victory Against Ohio State
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.