Nebraska Softball Falls Short Against Ohio State in Slugfest
It is rare for a college softball team to have a two-way starter who delivers in the circle and at the plate. For the No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers, they have three.
Jordy Bahl, Hannah Camenzind and Emmerson Cope all appeared in the circle for the Huskers on Saturday afternoon in a 13-12 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. They also combined to go 6-for-11 with three home runs, two doubles, six runs batted in and six runs scored.
Entering the contest, NU and Ohio State were two of the top three home-run hitting teams in Division I. They put on a clinic at the plate, combining for eight homers, eight doubles, 25 hits, and 25 runs in a back-and-forth slugfest.
Most of the scoring came in the third inning. Bahl tied the game with a two-run home run, and the Huskers put five runs in the top half before Ohio State came roaring back in the home half, scoring nine.
Kacie Hoffmann got in on the scoring with a solo home run. She finished the game with a team-high three hits.
Camenzind got the start and lasted 2.1 innings before giving way to Bahl, who pitched a complete game Friday. She entered the game with one out in the inning and gave six earned runs on four hits, including two home runs while only recording one out.
The Buckeyes regained the lead 11-6.
Nebraska scored two in the fourth and four in the fifth to take a one-run lead and momentum was in the Huskers' favor.
Cope shut down the Ohio State offense in the fourth and fifth innings before giving up two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
After the pendulum swung Ohio State's way, the Buckeyes retired Bahl, Sammantha Bland and Cope in order to close out the game.
The rubber-match between the two teams won't count towards conference records. The first pitch is scheduled for noon CDT Sunday afternoon.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- Jordy Bahl extended her hitting streak to 11 games with two hits.
- Bahl homered in the third inning and is now at 11 home runs on the season. She has homered in two straight games and five of her last seven.
- The home run was Bahl’s 24th extra-base hit of the season in only 26 games. Entering the week, Bahl was tied for the national lead in extra-base hits.
- Nebraska has now scored six or more runs in 10 innings this season.
- The Huskers hit four home runs in the game. The Huskers – who are leading the nation in home runs per game – have hit at least three home runs in a game 11 times this season.
- NU has scored 10+ runs in 14 games this season.
- Today’s game was the first game that Nebraska lost when it hit a home run (20-1).
- Today marked the seventh game this season that NU has hit four or more home runs.
- Emmerson Cope tied her career highs with four RBIs, two home runs and two runs scored.
- Today was the second multi-homer game of Cope’s career.
- Hannah Camenzind tied her career high with two doubles.
- Kacie Hoffmann tied her career high with three hits.
