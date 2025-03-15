All Huskers

What's A Good Season For Nebraska Football In 2025?

Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson try to figure out the answer to the question we'll be asking for months: What would make for a good football season in 2025?

Josh Peterson, Jack Mitchell

I-80 Club
In this story:

On this week's Saturday Morning Coffee Show, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson took questions from subscribers.

One of them is something they'll be asking for the next several months: What would make for a good football season in 2025? They discussed records, vibes, coaches, and players.

Below is a lightly edited transcript of their conversation on the podcast. 

Josh: It's a successful season if they could enter November in the playoff race, realistically. Which means I think 6-2. I think if you enter November 6-2, I guess then they could go 0-4 and that'd be a [crappy] season. I would just love to talk about a team in November where I'm listening to [Kings of the North] and they're like, “wow, look at Nebraska! It’s going to be tough, but if they go 4-0, they're going to be a playoff team!” I think that that would mark a successful season.

Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Dyaln Raiola look up at the scoreboard during the Illinois game.
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Dyaln Raiola look up at the scoreboard during the second quarter against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Jack: Maybe  when I said seven, I think that's just the bare minimum that I wouldn't be like  screaming, “OK, it's time to really, really change things.” But if you wanted me to come out and say that felt like a successful season. Yeah, you're probably right. Eight [wins], beat Iowa, and freaking upset someone. And I'm not including Iowa. Go in and beat Michigan. I don't know who the other upsets would be.

Here's a question. How many opportunities are there even for that to pull off a significant upset

Josh: On paper right now, certainly Michigan. They'll be a dog [at] Penn State. Maybe USC. I don't know, man. I would love to see the SP+ for some of these early games. Like honestly, maybe that's an exercise I'll do before our pod next week. I'll create some point spreads because they're at Maryland, they're at Minnesota. Those could certainly be short road favorites, right? They're favored against Cincinnati already. Maybe at UCLA.

Jack: Is this schedule weaker than last year?

Josh: John had a thing yesterday though, about how Nebraska has the fourth easiest schedule in the Big Ten, according to Bill Connelly. Not to get everybody too hyped. Fourth easiest schedule in the conference and one of the easiest schedules in the Power Four.

Jack: There are 2.5 games where they are clear underdogs, maybe just two. This isn't me pumping Nebraska up. I'm just saying based on what we know now; maybe Minnesota would be too, but I don't consider going into Minnesota a program proud win. I would say that's Michigan and at Penn State and maybe Southern Cal. That's it. Yeah.

Watch the entire clip below.

To watch the entire episode, including much more on Husker football as spring ball approaches, become a subscriber of the I-80 Club Patreon today.

Interested in more content like this, including volleyball-specific podcasts, newsletters, and more from Jeff Sheldon and Lincoln Arneal? Consider joining with the new Volleyball State tier for just $5 a month. Perks are below.

Volleyball State
Volleyball State / I-80 Club

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Josh Peterson
JOSH PETERSON

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

Jack Mitchell
JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Home/Football