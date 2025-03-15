Jordy Bahl, Hannah Camenzind Power Nebraska Softball to Victory Against Ohio State
The No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers rolled into Columbus, Ohio, Friday night and delivered a big blow to the RV-Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Huskers came away with a series-opening 9-5 win behind a gutsy pitching performance from Jordy Bahl and powerful offense led by Hannah Camenzind.
The two players have emerged as the Huskers top two pitchers and rarely leave the field, When Camenzind pitches, Bahl plays first and when Bahl is in the circle, Camenzind is in the outfield.
On Friday, they each homered. Camenzind drove in four of Nebraska's nine runs, while Bahl earned the complete game victory.
Bahl recorded 12 strikeouts against Ohio State, reaching two significant milestones — 100 strikeouts on the season and 500 career strikeouts — in the process.
Ava Bredwell also contributed with a home run in the contest.
Ohio State jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first but Bahl tied things up in the top of the third with a solo blast to left-center. However, the Buckeye regained a 3-1 lead in the home half of the inning.
A three-run fourth propelled the Huskers to victory thanks to Camenzind's two-run blast and Bredwell's solo shot two batters later. The inning knocked out Ohio State starter Lorin Boutte after she allowed four runs for just the fourth time this season.
Nebraska added two more runs in the fifth and added security with three in the seventh.
Nebraska’s offense was strong, racking up 13 hits in total. Bahl, Bella Bacon, Olivia DiNardo, and Hannah Camenzind each had multi-hit performances, with Camenzind leading the charge with a 3-for-4 outing.
The Huskers and Buckeyes will meet again Saturday at 11 a.m. CDT. The game has been moved up two hours due to the threat of inclement weather.
Fans can stream the game online with B1G+ with a subscription or tune into the Husker Radio Network.
Post-Game Notes
- Nebraska hit three home runs in the game. The Huskers – who are leading the nation in home runs per game – have hit at least three home runs in a game 10 times this season.
- The Huskers improved to 20-0 this season when hitting a home run.
- Hannah Camenzind went 3-for-4 with a career-high four RBIs. Her three hits tied her career high and marked the second three-hit game of her career.
- Jordy Bahl homered in the third inning, her 10th home run of the season. The homer extended her hitting streak to 10 games, as she became the first Husker to have a 10-game hitting streak since Brooke Andrews in 2023.
- The home run was Bahl’s 23rd extra-base hit of the season in only 25 games. Entering the week, Bahl was tied for the national lead in extra-base hits.
- Bahl finished 2-for-4 to post her 13th game of the season with multiple hits.
- In the circle, Bahl had a season-high 12 strikeouts. That marked her third double-digit strikeout game of the season and the 14th time in her career she has struck out 10 or more batters.
- Bahl’s fifth strikeout of the game marked her 100th strikeout of the game and the 500th of her career.
- Ava Kuszak played in the 100th game of her career on Friday night.
