Nebraska Baseball Drops Series-Opener at UCLA
Nebraska baseball couldn't finish a late rally Friday night at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.
UCLA held on to beat NU, 5-2. The Bruins improve to 14-4 on the year and 3-1 in the Big Ten Conference while the Huskers fall to 7-9 overall and 1-3 in the league.
The Bruins worked up a 2-0 lead with an RBI in the second inning and a solo home run in the fourth. The Huskers answered in the sixth inning with a two-run homer from Tyler Stone.
But UCLA scored three runs on two hits and an NU error to take a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh.
Trailing by three in the top of the ninth inning, Nebraska tried to put together a rally. Joshua Overbeek reached on a swinging strikeout in the dirt, followed by Carey’s single to left field had runners on first and second with one out.
With the tying run at the plate, UCLA locked in for a strikeout and then a pickoff at first to end the game.
The Huskers tallied eight hits, led by the 2-for-4 efforts from Stone and Cayden Brumbaugh. The Bruins managed seven hits and were aided by two Husker errors.
Six of those hits came against NU starter Will Walsh. Walsh went 6.1 innings, allowing four runs, all earned, while walking two and striking out six.
Nebraska and UCLA continue the weekend series Saturday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles. First pitch between the Huskers and Bruins is set for 4 p.m. CDT on B1G+.
