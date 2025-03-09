All Huskers

Washington Sweeps Nebraska Baseball in Saturday Doubleheader

The Huskers go 0-2 on the first day of playing at home during the 2025 campaign.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska outfielder Gabe Swansen prepares to swing at a pitch against Washington at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park on March 8, 2025.
Nebraska outfielder Gabe Swansen prepares to swing at a pitch against Washington at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park on March 8, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

No home field advantage for Nebraska baseball.

Washington swept Nebraska in a doubleheader Saturday at Haymarket Park, 11-5 and 6-3. The Huskies improve to 7-8 on the year and 2-0 in the Big Ten Conference while the Huskers fall to 4-8 overall and 0-2 in the league.

This was the home opener and Big Ten Conference opener for the Big Red.

Game 1

An early deficit hurt the Huskers in the opening game of the series.

Washington posted five runs in the opening frame. The Huskies then added five more in the fifth, chasing off Ty Horn before roughing up Jalen Worthley.

Nebraska managed to plate a run in the second inning and three more in the fourth, but never could get over the hump.

The Huskers notched 10 hits, led by Gabe Swansen and Rhett Stokes with two hits each. Swansen hit a solo home run in the eighth inning.

Horn allowed seven runs, all earned, on seven hits in 4.0 innings. Worthley lasted just 0.2 innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits.

Box Score | Photo Gallery

Game 2

Neither team could find their footing at the plate for the first half of the game.

Both starters, Will Walsh for Nebraska and Jackson Thomas for Washington, went 7.0 innings. Both would give up runs before exiting.

For Thomas, it was allowing a Cayden Brumbaugh two-run home run in the sixth inning. For Walsh, it was allowing a three-run homer for Malakhi Knight in the seventh.

The Huskies added three more runs in the eighth inning, helped in part a pair of Husker errors. NU tacked on one run in response but couldn't get all the way back.

The Huskers finished with six hits, led by Brumbaugh's two.

Walsh tallied nine strikeouts to just three walks. In relief, Carson Jasa lasted just 0.1 innings, giving up three runs, with just one of them being earned. Caleb Clark pitched the final 1.2 innings, striking out one and allowing two hits.

Box Score | Photo Gallery

The series finally is set for Sunday at 12 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network.

